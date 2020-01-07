London concert hall Koko Camden catches fire during renovation

Loading...

(Photo via Oliver Cooper)

The iconic Koko in London’s Camden district in the UK caught fire this evening.

Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the flames as smoke and flames rise from the scaffolding on the roof of the site which is currently under renovation.

London firefighters sent around 60 firefighters to the scene just before 9:00 p.m. local time. According to members of the brigade, about 30% of the roof is on fire while they work to save the rest of the building.

People are warned to stay away from the area when no injuries have been reported yet. The place has been one of the best known in the region for several decades and should reopen this spring.

No reports of any cause of the fire are reported at this time.

Fire at Koko’s music room. Firefighters on the scene. pic.twitter.com/4NemcJ4JhB

– Camden New Journal (@NewJournal) January 6, 2020

There is a fire in the legendary Koko Music Hall in Camden Town, with smoke coming from inside. Three fire trucks and dozens of firefighters currently on site. pic.twitter.com/orCK0kP9cY

– Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) January 6, 2020

KOKO Club Camden on Fire. # Kokoclub #koko #kokocamden pic.twitter.com/iMhV30LELO

– Asif Khan (@khanmoonkhan) January 6, 2020

The iconic KOKO club in London currently on fire #koko #camden #fire pic.twitter.com/lUT77cDFLI

– Jiannis Georgiadis (@jgeorgiad) January 6, 2020

#koko is on fire right now pic.twitter.com/8R0ZopqA62

– Regina Philange (@xXxrehanaxXx) January 6, 2020

You can now see the flames. An incredible response from the emergency services who run to extinguish it. pic.twitter.com/C3sGHpg3yk

– Maria Higson (@MariaHigson) January 6, 2020

Things are not going well for the Koko (fka Camden Palace) with this fire and I really hope it is not as suspicious as it seems 😕 The London music scene no longer needs closings heartbreaking perms pic.twitter.com/ NjF1c1U8Pm

– Scott Warren (@Scott_RebNoise) January 6, 2020

The @LondonFire teams are always working diligently to fully master the situation. Hard work and dynamic action made it possible to avoid significant escalation and spread of fire. We will be there all night to ensure a safe resolution of the incident. https://t.co/4KApSZd3cW

– Jonathan Smith (@ ACSmith978) January 7, 2020

What do you think of the legendary London place in flames? Let us know in the comments below.

