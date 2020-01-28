London Catholic primary school, high schools close next Tuesday in the middle of a one-day teacher strike

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association strike for the first day in London on January 21. (Mike Hensen / London Free Press)

High school and primary school teachers at 50 schools in the London District Catholic school board will be on the line next Tuesday, leaving 22,000 students out of class for the day.

The one-day strike is the second for the 1,300 local Catholic teachers. All schools are closed that day.

Teachers in government-funded Catholic school boards throughout the province will not report to work, says Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA).

Stuart said the union is aware that Ontarians “are getting impatient with these negotiations.”

“Frankly, we share their frustration, but we can’t allow the government to wear us all down and force us to accept their devastating cuts,” Stuart said.

Thames Valley District School Elementary Teachers, member of the Federation of Elementary Teachers of Ontario, also run work on Tuesday as part of running one-day strikes. Two days later, on Thursday, they will join elementary teachers throughout the province for the union’s first one-day walkout.

Stuart said that since 9 January the union has not had any contract negotiations with the province and has not planned any dates.

The Catholic Teachers’ Union, representing both high school and primary school teachers, started their job promotion on January 11 and organized their first one-day strike on January 21.

Minister of Education, Ontario, Lecce, accuses teachers of “breaking their promise to parents.”

He claims that the “repeated escalation at the expense of our students” is intended to promote higher compensation, higher wages and better benefits.

“The consequences of an escalation led by the union are real because families are forced to find childcare in the short term,” he said.

All Ontario trade unions have expressed great frustration over the lack of progress in the talks with the government. They have no contracts since August 31.

All four trade unions are engaged in some form of job action, from work-to-line campaigns to rotating strikes.

The most important issues in the negotiation process are the size of the classroom, resources for students with special needs, protection of all day kindergarten and wages.

NEXT ONE-DAY STAKES OF THE WEEK

THAMES VALLEY DISTRICT SCHOOLBOARD

Primary schools: Tuesday, February 4, Thursday, February 6

LONDON CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Primary and secondary schools: Tuesday, February 4

[email protected]