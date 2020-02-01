London budget: childcare advocacy mitigates politicians’ hard line when downloading Ford PCs

Multi-year budget submitted to London city councils. (File photo)

A series of emotional calls were needed around childcare – advocacy for poor families, single parents, adults who went back to school – for city politicians to mitigate a harsh stance in refusing charges downloaded from Queen’s Park.

During a Friday afternoon meeting at the marathon, three politicians saw their vote turn halfway through the debate asking for more than $ 1.6 million extra to tap more Doug Ford Tory government childcare funds.

It underlined the tension and frustration surrounding the cost shifts in the provinces that add $ 10 million to the results of the town hall.

“It’s an investment in building a stronger, local economy with more people working. It is a stronger quality of life for everyone who suffers from it, ”Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih told his colleagues about the expansion of childcare.

With 3,000 little ones benefiting from a daycare subsidy in London – for an amount of $ 25 million – the rollback of funding would harm the quality and affordability of spaces, city officials told politicians.

The Ford government has downloaded half of the administrative costs of childcare to municipalities, a non-negotiable change. But London could choose not to fill the 20 percent gap that the province has left behind for childcare expansion, previously fully funded by Queen’s Park.

“We have a challenge with the participation rate of the staff. Not being able to provide childcare for those who want and work is a serious obstacle, ”said Ward 11 Count Stephen Turner about the more than 200 places on the line.

Okay, so politicians voted to postpone the ambulance debate until later in this process.

At the end of the day and at the end of the week, #LdnOnt is on an average annual tax increase of 2.4% over the next 4 years. That is without the rest of the BASE budgets and without ANY new release.

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) January 31, 2020

A large number of people who don’t work is a challenge that the city is struggling with and investigating The Free Press as part of the Face It series.

However, city politicians struggled with absorbing costs and emphasized that the province should be held responsible for harming childcare and other crucial programs such as those for nature conservation authorities.

Upper Thames River Conservation Authority boss Ian Wilcox told politicians Friday morning that a lack of resources is pushing the desk into a corner, with data showing that the area only maintains the status quo. He called that “unacceptable.”

“This really bothers me,” the chairman of the council, Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan, said about the childcare dilemma, almost choked and called it “an impossible decision.”

“It’s not a good place for a government to put other governments in,” he said.

“We talked a lot about drawing the line with things. This is a point where we must draw the line, but it will be very difficult to do this. “

Morgan eventually joined Ward 8 Coun. Shawn Lewis of Steve Lehman and Ward 2 votes to pay the extra money – to “fill” the gap left by the province, despite repeated commitments not to. Phil Squire from Ward 6 and Micheal van Holst from Ward 1 voted against. Paul Van Meerbergen of Ward 10. declared a conflict because his wife runs a childcare company. All others were before.

City treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon said she expects EVERY detail or information until March (long after #LdnOnt should approve its 2020-2023 budget on March 2).

“It has been made clear to us as a municipality that we are paying the bill.”

– Megan Stacey (@MeganatLFPress) January 31, 2020

“A good councilor listens not only to his voters, but also to his fellow councilors,” Lehman said after the meeting, citing the need to balance a reasonable tax increase with care for the less fortunate.

Politicians will meet again next week to continue budget decisions.

[email protected]

twitter.com/MeganatLFPress

Other budget highlights

Police budget

The $ 476 million police budget for the next four years was unanimously approved by politicians. It was already shortened by $ 1 million, when the city force reduced a 20-officer recruitment plan to just five.

Community scholarships

An offer from Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis to scrap and scale back city capital and multi-year grants to local organizations fell flat. He argued that it would save an average 0.06 percent on the tax increase over the next four years.

Ambulance

Politicians postponed a decision on raising ambulance costs and said more information is needed from Middlesex County, which runs ambulance services in the region and invoices the city for its share.