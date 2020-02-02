London Airport celebrates record-breaking passenger traffic in 2019

Mike Seabrook, general manager of London airport, is happy with his record number of passengers in 2019. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

It seems that heaven is the limit for London’s international airport.

After a record year for passenger traffic, the east hub aviation hub sees more growth in 2020 with new routes.

In 2019, 683,155 passengers traveled via London airport, an increase of 27 percent compared to 2018.

“We have a sustainable model today, but as you grow like this, we can get more resources, more money, and more opportunities to improve and, if necessary, expand the airport,” said Mike Seabrook, chief executive of the airport.

“It is really good news for us.”

Seabrook says the increase in passengers last year is partly due to the ultra-discount company Swoop, which appeared on the scene in May with direct flights from London to three major Canadian cities.

London International Airport also expanded its seasonal offering this winter, with a collaboration between Swoop and Sunwing with flights to Cancun, Mexico.

“We only had Swoop for part of the year, which gave us a real hump,” Seabrook said.

Swoop is adding a direct flight to Winnipeg later this year. Air Canada also offers direct flights from London to Calgary.

Seabrook again expects a growth of 25 to 30 percent in passenger traffic this year with the new offer.

The airport invested $ 9 million in 2019 to improve baggage handling capabilities and the main taxiway, Seabrook said. The increased passenger traffic and flight offer is a blessing for the airport’s profit.

“We must stand alone. We do not receive any subsidies or assistance. The money that we generate must be paid for at the airport, “he said.

“The best thing that can happen to us is that we get new service here. It proves itself to be successful and carriers add. “

The airport is in the early stages of planning a major infrastructure investment, Seabrook said.

“We are developing terminal expansion plans so that if this success remains as it is, we are prepared for what we need to do to keep this growth going and make it a good experience for passengers and the airlines that work here,” he said.

“That might be the next logical major milestone we reach.”

London is one of the eleven airports in the Southern Ontario Airport Network, a group created in 2017 to argue on behalf of the airports in the region.

Over the next three decades, it is predicted that the population in Southern Ontario, including Toronto, could exceed 15 million, the organization said in an email.

An estimated 110 million passengers and more than a million tons of cargo could travel in, out and through the region by mid-2040.