Loki TV series Trailer | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Loki fans have been waiting anxiously for news about their favorite trick star since their violent death Avengers: Infinity War apparently he has wiped it out of the MCU for good. Fortunately the events of Avengers: Endgame offered a different solution for everyone’s Laufeyson withdrawal problems: a Loki from an alternative timeline escaped the conquest of S.H.I.E.L.D during the time travel mission of Avengers. That brings us to the upcoming Disney + series, Loki!

During the Super Bowl trailer of the streaming service, fans received sneak peeks from three upcoming Marvel TV series, including WandaVision and The falcon and winter soldier. The Loki teaser is incredibly short, but it gives us many clues about what is happening. In the video, the God of doom is enthralled at a table in a dark room while he ominously promises: “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.” We play spitball here, but Loki is wearing a prison uniform with the TVA logo, which probably stands for the Time Variance Authority. They are, in fact, the time police in Marvel comics, and since we last saw Loki escaping in 2012 with the Tesseract, it’s safe to assume that he was caught while causing a calamity in different timelines.

We just have to see what the TVA wants with Loki when the Disney + series premieres in the spring of 2021!