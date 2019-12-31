Lois Collins: don't make traditional resolutions this year

Loading...

If you ask the Internet what are the most popular resolutions, a group of sites returns the same basic list of the top 10, with very small variations in the order of the elements.

People charge in each new year determined to exercise more and weigh less. They want to "organize", whether that means cleaning the garage and clearing their desk or straightening some mental work processes. They intend to learn a skill: for years, mine was dominating the guitar. I didn't do it. My favorite on the list is the perennial "live life to the fullest", because how do we even know when we got there or what it looks like, fuller, fuller?

Like most resolution creators, I often promised that I would save more / spend less over the years. Usually, I end up doing the opposite for some reason.

Number 7 on most lists is a variation of getting rid of a bad habit, such as smoking, while 8 is a vote to spend more time with family and friends. The last two in the top 10 are traveling and reading more. To achieve the former, he would need to resolve to earn more money. And for the latter, he would need to find more time.

But what I like about the tradition of starting the new year with a resolution is the clean slate feeling and optimism that are at the heart of the process. Studies suggest that less than half of us enter the given year that this time we will do things differently and take and maintain our resolutions. About 8% of us will really do it. But I prefer to be among the part that fails than among those who do not think about the positive changes that would improve life and that the new year could bring, the positive changes it could bring.

However, a growing body of evidence suggests that a more productive path would be to set goals instead of making radical decisions. I think it's something psychological. "I want to do something, so that is my goal" it feels more achievable, perhaps, that "I will do something." Not reaching a goal just means that I keep fighting, while failing a resolution always feels like a failure that requires me to give up and admit defeat until December 31. The objectives do not necessarily pay attention to the calendar. And big dreams can be divided into small pieces.

Someone who loved a lot once told me how he quit smoking. Saying goodbye to cigarettes was too daunting, he said, so instead he set small goals for not smoking: He would wait to light until he finished a task. Then, instead of smoking that cigarette, I decided to wait until after dinner. And when dinner was over, I would go for a walk first … And one day, he told me, 40 years had passed and he had technically not quit smoking (which was actually something he had decided to do and failed). On numerous occasions). But he had skipped the withdrawal and the mental part of his addiction; I had simply quit smoking until I no longer thought about it.

The resolutions are lovely and have an interesting historical significance, but they often stay in the way and may seem to be a failure rather than a simple setback.

That, to me, is the appeal of the objectives. They can be ambitious or insignificant, but they add up to something.

Writing a book is difficult, at least for me. Writing some pages every day is something I have done for decades. Drinking more water is more difficult, and less defined, than drinking a glass of water as soon as I get up. I keep hearing that it is a change in mentality that is worthwhile and I suspect it may be true.

So this year, for the first time, I decide to stop solving and my goal is to establish feasible and specific objectives. I like the idea of ​​reaching the stars. But I will probably go further if I just decide how far to climb three times a day.