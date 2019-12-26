Logan Wilson of Casper to start the Arizona Bowl as "all American first team"

Loading...

Logan Wilson (Nick Seeman, UW Athletics)

CASPER, Wyo. – New Years Eve is next Tuesday and the Wyoming Cowboys football team will face the Georgia State Panthers in the Arizona Bowl.

A Casper native, Logan Wilson is a linebacker and travels to the Arizona Bowl with a number of honors.

Wilson was named "First Team All-American" by Pro Football Focus, according to University of Wyoming Athletics.

"He is the first all-American winner for Wyoming since Chase Roullier was named to the second team in 2016," adds UW.

Wilson was also named "Second All-American Team" by USA Today and "Third All-American Team" by Associated Press this year.

In addition, the linebacker was one of the six finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award.

"Wilson ranks No. 3 in Mountain West and No. 23 in the nation in total interceptions, with four," says UW. “Wilson ranks 6th in the MW and 51st in the country for the total number of tackles, with an average of 8.2 per game (98 tackles in total). He also has 7.5 tackles for losses of 23 yards, 1.0 sack for 7 yards and 1 fumble for the 2019 season. "

“He has played five double-digit games this season, including 13 against Missouri, 11 at Texas State, 11 against Idaho and 10 at Boise State and Air Force. . His 98 tackles this season propelled him to 4th place in Mountain West's career history with 414. "

Wilson's performances also boosted the rest of the Cowboys' defense.

"He leads a Wyoming defense that ranks No. 2 in Mountain West and No. 11 in NCAA defense against scorers, allowing only 17.8 points per game," said UW. "The Cowboys rank No. 2 in the MW and No. 9 in the rushing defense country, allowing opponents only 99.4 rushing yards per game."

Wilson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He specializes in kinesiology and health promotion