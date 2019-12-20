Locked iPhones still offer access to email references and more

Loading...

Elcomsoft, a company that sells tools to law enforcement agencies to access locked iPhones, says it is now able to extract some data from devices with any version of iOS from 12.0 to 13.3.

It depends on the checkm8 exploitation of a vulnerability that is present in most chips from the A series, which made the jailbreak of Checkra1n possible.

Crucially, Elcomsoft says the $ 1,495 tool works even if the iPhone is in the safest state known as BFU …

NordVPN

The company says that its tool works even after a restart.

The BFU stands for "Before First Unlock". BFU devices are telephones that are turned off or restarted and that have never been unlocked, even once, by entering the correct screen lock access code.

In the Apple world, the contents of the iPhone remain securely encrypted until the user taps the screen lock access code. The screen lock access code is required by Secure Enclave to produce the encryption key, which in turn is used to decrypt the file system of the iPhone. In other words, almost everything in the iPhone remains encrypted until the user unlocks it with his password after the phone is started.

It is the "almost" part of the "everything" on which Elcomsoft iOS Forensic Toolkit is targeted. The company has discovered that certain parts of data were already available on iOS devices before the first unlocking.

Elcomsoft discovered that some keychain data is accessible even at this stage.

Some keychain items with authentication information for e-mail accounts and some authentication tokens are available before they are first unlocked, so that the iPhone can boot correctly before the user enters the passcode.

Running the tool requires installing a jailbreak, but this can also be done on locked iPhones and iPads.

To access the keychain in BFU mode, the checkra1n jailbreak must be installed that addresses vulnerabilities in Apple's bootrom. The jailbreak is installed via DFU mode and is available for all compatible devices, regardless of their lock status or BFU / AFU status.

However, the latest iPhones and iPads from Apple are protected against the vulnerability that can be found in the A-series chips from A7 to A11.

This includes the iPhone 5s, 6, 6s, SE, 7 and 8 along with the Plus versions, as well as the iPhone X. Apple iPad devices with the associated CPU's are also supported, including models ranging from the iPad mini 2 all en route to the 2018 iPad, iPad 10.2, iPad Pro 12.9 (1.Gen) and iPad Pro 10.5.

Elcomsoft sells a range of different tools to law enforcement agencies and governments, businesses, and even individuals.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfZ6LCXyd6M (/ embed)