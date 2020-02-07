Locke & Key spoiler: The end of the Netflix original is explained

The Locke children in Locke & Key. Photo credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Locke & Key is based on the comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez about a family moving into their parents’ house and finding magic keys while accidentally freeing a demon from its cage.

When the Locke family father dies after one of his students shot him, his wife Nina takes their three children Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode from the west coast to a small coastal town in Massachusetts called Matheson.

The youngest son Bode finds a mysterious key when he enters the house, which opens the door wherever he wants. This is just one of many keys in the key house, each with its own unique power.

However, Bode also unlocked a demon named Dodge. This demon wants to collect all the keys to unlock a mysterious door, and the three children are the only ones who can stop them.

Here’s an explanation of the end of the original Netflix series Locke & Key.

Needless to say, spoilers follow.

Locke & Key ending explained

The high point for Locke & Key was that Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode went into battle with Dutch, who had been given the Shadow Crown and Shadow Key to control Shadow Monsters.

Bode saved everyone when he stabbed Dodge with his toy lightsaber with the fire key.

They then team up with their friends to take Dodge to the Omega door and send the demon back to where he came from.

But that didn’t happen.

After that event, it turned out that the Dodge they sent to the other side was Ellie Whedon, a friend of her father’s who was forced to help Dodge.

Dodge then violently used one of the keys on Ellie to change her look so that she looked exactly like Dodge. So the children banished one of their father’s last remaining friends to the other side.

That was when the greatest turn occurred.

It turns out that one of Kinsey’s closest friends, Gabe, wasn’t a real boy at all. It was Dodge in another of her disguises. The finale showed how Dodge could move back and forth between Gabe and Dodge and the fool Kinsey.

However, there was another twist.

One of the demons that fired through the Omega door actually hit Eden Hawkins, and that meant Eden, like Lucas years before becoming Dodge, was now possessed by a demon.

Well, Eden and Gabe are both demon-obsessed teenagers in Matheson and the Locke kids aren’t done yet.

What’s next for Locke & Key?

There have been some big changes for the Locke & Key Netflix series when it comes to comics.

For one, the struggle with the shadows and the final opening of the omega door was not the highlight of comic book history. Instead, it was more about Bode, which Dodge owned.

In addition, Dodge’s goals in the comics in season one of Locke & Key didn’t really pay off.

The final twist opens the door for a second season if the ratings warrant it. This second season would give the TV show a chance to cut the comic beef – Dodge wanted to get as many kids as possible to the Omega door to start an army.

A second season could also give Tyler an opportunity to learn more about how the locks made the keys and how to use him to make the key to save them all – the Alpha Key.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streamed on Netflix.