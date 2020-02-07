Locke & Key creator Joe Hill is rejected by Doctor Who because he is American

Joe Hill, the inventor of Locke & Key, who is also the son of Stephen King, recently announced that he submitted a number of Doctor Who pitches and was quickly rejected by the BBC Studios because he was an American.

As a guest on the horror show With Brian Keene, Hill and the other well-known guest Christopher Golden from Keene were asked: “In the next 20 years, what is one thing that you have not yet tackled that you want to tackle. I am just packing mine I’m writing a Western right now, no supernatural things at all. The only thing you haven’t had a chance to do what you want. “

Joe Hill replied, “I’m telling you that I can never do the only thing I wanted to do. So I’m a great Doctor Who geek, right? That’s a real story.”

Then he said, “Well, I’m a huge Doctor Who geek. Watching Doctor Who seeing David Tennant Doctor Who with my boys was a really happy part of their childhood and I was a father. And I had some ideas for Doctor Who and I really wanted to write for this show, and my screen agent gave me the chance to get involved. ”

He continued: “So I worked in three parking spaces for a month and a half. And man, I’ve never imagined it so hard in my whole life. I just worked so hard on these things. And by chance I actually spent a weekend with Neil Gaiman. We were in the same place at the same time and hung around a lot. He actually edited my pitches. He actually went through the parking spaces. And read: “Yes, do that. Don’t do that. That’s a good idea. Hate this idea. “You know? And I think you couldn’t ask for a better editor!”

Hill continued: “I sent my pitches with concern and my heart in my mouth. A few weeks passed and the email I received back was, “We have never had an American Doctor Who written, and if we went to you we would not start with you.”

Then he added, “Isn’t that the most smoking rejection ever?”

The Locke and Key creator continued, “I remain in awe. Still my favorite rejection. “

The adaptation of Hill’s Locke & Key comic series can currently be streamed on Netflix. The show features Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Aaron Ashmore, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Petrice Jones and Laysla De Oliveira.

Here is the official description of Netflix:

“After the murder of her father, three siblings move with their mother to the land of his ancestors, where they discover magical keys that unlock their strength – and secrets.”

