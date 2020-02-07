‘Locke & Key’ controls the Netflix recipe – for better or worse

Moving is always a revolution, but imagine you unpack a U-Haul and settle in a creepy country house where the laws of normal reality no longer apply. Key House, the setting of Netflix’s latest fantasy horror offering, Locke & Key, is a place where magic keys produce breathable whispers that only children can hear and, once found, open things that are much stranger than doors. They unlock portals for everywhere, including the world of the dead. They can set everything they touch on fire. They can open your skull and let people walk in. For the three children of the Locke family, they open a world of problems – and also demons. If they do not fight for their lives, the children are delighted.

Locke & Key join the Lockes as they try to heal (or escape) a family tragedy: the sudden, violent death of their father. The remaining parent, Nina Locke, decides to move her children – Tyler, Kinsey and Bode – across the country to her husband’s ancestral home, Key House, which he hated notoriously. Once inside, the youngest, Bode (played by Jackson Robert Scott, who might recognize It fans as the unfortunate Georgie) begins a series of alternately wonderful and frightening magical events. Without adult supervision, Key House becomes a kind of risky, professorless DIY Hogwarts while the Locke brothers and sisters try to fight the threatening villain, Well Lady, back in her cage. It is woolly and uneven, smart and somewhat unbelievable. In other words, it is completely Netflix.

But it was hardly. People have been waiting for Locke & Key for a long time. A full decade even. The show is based on a popular comic book series of the same name by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill. In 2010, just two years after the release of the first comic, Fox announced it was being adapted for television. After that show came through, the story almost became a trilogy of low-budget horror movies in Universal in 2014. When that didn’t work either, it landed in 2017 in Hulu, which the pilot spent despite being initially praised. Locke & Key were still a few months away before they were picked up by Netflix in 2018. The streaming service rearranged all characters except Robert Bode from Robert Scott and added Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) as a showrunner, presumably because they have a good track record with shows about children with grim family history living in alien homes.

Frankly, none of this troubled developmental history should be that surprising. Locke & Key is weird. Really weird even. When did you last see a 10-year drop (temporarily) dead in front of the camera, or do you have a keyhole open in his neck? Unless you saw the Locke & Key trailer, we would bet the answer is never. His wildness is the best thing about it, and the primary joy of the source material. Magic in the hands of children should be a dangerous pleasure, and with Locke & Key you don’t even have to wait until the end of a witch-like semester to get to the dangerous part. His tone manages to switch between the Dangerous and Delightful poles at least once per episode. When Laysla De Oliveira’s Well Lady is on the screen, it is even more common. Her performance varies from flirtatious to sinister to fun to terrifying without ever appearing confused, making her the highlight of the show.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EonRi0yQOE (/ embed)

However, other aspects of Locke & Key feel confused. It is a show that is clearly meant to be sitting in a couple. Many episodes lack clear bets and suffer for it: Bode’s demonic Home Alone dynamic with Well Lady is fun, but can only increase the tension so far. A few important plot points happen so quickly and randomly that I thought they should be flashbacks that would be explained later. The original Locke & Key is a horror comic strip. The Netflix show is more of an occasional scary fantasy story. The shift must have been intentional, but it creates a disjunction between the characters and the viewer that cannot be fully explained by their age. The children should be much more afraid of these keys and of Well Lady. Their father spent their entire lives telling them how terrible this house is. They almost died there. Caution should not be ignored. But no; instead, Kinsey takes a guy on a first date in her brain. The Locke children are many things, but often it is difficult to distinguish if they are incredibly brave or very stupid.

