Locke and Key finally comes to Netflix with a spooky trailer

Loading...

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EonRi0yQOE (/ embed)

Netflix trailer for Locke and Key, the new streaming giant series based on Joe Hill’s graphic novel series.

Three siblings who have lost their father discover a collection of magic keys in their parents’ house and must prevent them from falling into the hands of a demonic figure. This is an eerily atmospheric official film adaptation of Locke and Key, a Netflix adaptation of Joe Hill’s award-winning graphic novel series of the same name.

(Mild spoiler for the comics below.)

It is a compelling story. After the brutal murder of her father Rendell, the surviving members of the Locke family – mother Nina and three children, Tyler, Kinsey and Bode – arrive at the Key House, Rendell’s headquarters in Massachusetts. Shortly after arrival, Bode, the youngest sibling, finds a magic key and then another and another, each with their own special power.

The everywhere key means, for example, that the wearer can turn any door into a portal that leads to any location that he can visualize. The ghost key lets the owner’s soul leave the body, while the master key is placed in the back of a person’s head to reveal their thoughts and memories. But these keys also make the siblings the target of a mysterious being that bears the name Dodge and wants to own all the keys – especially the so-called Omega key.

Welcome to Key House

This is key house YouTube / Netlix

A widowed Nina (Darby Stanchfield) places the ashes of her late husband Rendell on the mantelpiece. YouTube / Netlix

Duncan Locke, Rendell’s older brother, is not a Key House fan. YouTube / Netlix

Rendell Locke (Bill Heck) appears in flashbacks. YouTube / Netlix

Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones). YouTube / Netlix

Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode. YouTube / Netlix

A curious bode explores the fountain house. YouTube / Netlix

The ghost key fits into this lock. YouTube / Netlix

A disembodied body YouTube / Netlix

Kinsey is appalled by this development. YouTube / Netlix

The first edition of Locke and Key sold out in one day and the series won the British Fantasy Awards in 2009 and 2012 and the Eisner Award in 2011. However, it has proven to be notoriously difficult to make adjustments. There was early interest in adapting the film series at Dreamworks with Steven Spielberg as a producer before the project started a television series at 20th Century Fox. Miranda Otto signed up to play the mother Nina Locke and a pilot episode was completed and shown at the 2011 San Diego Comic Con. Someone even put together a trailer that came from the pilot’s footage. But Fox didn’t give the series the green light, and Dreamworks TV finally ended the project.

In 2014, Universal announced a Locke and Key film trilogy, but this project also went wrong. It was a hard blow for comic fans (myself included), so it was welcome news that Hulu had ordered a pilot for a new TV adaptation written by Hill in 2017, with Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Scott Derrickson (Doctor) produced Weird Direction. Derrickson later left the project due to planning conflicts and was replaced by Andy Muschietti (IT and IT, Chapter 2). Sets were built and there was even an author’s room where several backup scripts were created. Then Hulu inexplicably passed the pilot on.

Fortunately, Netflix stepped in to save the project, with Cuse and Meredith Averill (Haunting of Hill House) acting as the showrunners. Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) plays Nina Locke in this iteration, while Bill Heck (The Alienist) appears in a recurring role (via flashbacks) as the late Rendell Locke. The series also features Jackson Robert Scott (Georgie in IT and IT Chapter Two) as Bode, Connor Jessup (Falling Skies) as Tyler and Emilia Jones (Doctor Who) as Kinsey.

Keeper of the keys

Kinsey uses the master key. YouTube / Netflix

A chance to look into Kinsey’s head. YouTube / Netflix

Scot (Petrice Jones) is understandably stunned. YouTube / Netflix

A colorful mental landscape. YouTube / Netflix

Nina finds the mirror key. YouTube / Netflix

What powers could this new key have? YouTube / Netflix

What better place is there to keep the growing collection of keys? YouTube / Netflix

Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) wants these magic keys. YouTube / Netflix

Sometimes hiding is the best survival strategy. YouTube / Netflix

Bode wears a toy lightsaber for protection. YouTube / Netflix

Gabe (Griffen Gluck), Scot and Kinsey peek through a mysterious door. YouTube / Netflix

“You have no idea what’s coming.” YouTube / Netflix

The trailer opens in a similar way to the comics: With the arrival of the traumatized, surviving members of the Locke family at the Key House, Rendell’s younger brother Duncan greets him (for some reason the actor who plays Duncan is still not listed). “I could never get your father to talk about his life here,” Nina tells the siblings, taking an early, threatening note. She tells Duncan that her children need a home and he replies, “Does it have to be this home?” Meanwhile, the curious young Bode has gone to the Well House and has discovered a mysterious “echo” that tells him that Key House is “filled with amazing keys”. They whisper to those who are sensitive to them – and of course Bode, Tyler and Kinsey can hear them.

We see Bode discover the ghost key and magically leave his body as a horrified Kinsey bends over his seemingly dead physical self. More and more keys are being discovered, including the master key that Kinsey is demonstrating for her new friend Scot (Petrice Jones). In the comics, the master key literally removes the top of a person’s head when you insert it into the neck so everyone can look inside. In this incarnation, the subject freezes and a separate representation of the person (in this case Kinsey) appears who is able to enter through a door into a separate dimension that contains their own thoughts and memories. It’s a clever way of presenting such an abstract concept, and I think it works well.

Tyler seems to be the only one worried about the possible consequences of using the keys. “This is not a game,” he says to Bode. “We don’t know what these keys unlock.” Of course, Tyler is right. We see a mysterious door open – anyone who has read the series will know what it is, but it would give too much to mention here – and a voice says, “You woke me up. You have no idea , what’s coming.” The “crazy bad thing”, as Tyler puts it, is Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), who of course wants all these magic keys and will do pretty much anything to get them. The keys to Key House are the Locke siblings’ legacy, which connects them to the past and their dead father. Can you use them to defend yourself against Dodge’s relentless persecution?

Locke and Key will debut on February 7, 2020 on Netflix.

Listing image from YouTube / Netflix