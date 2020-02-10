Lock My PC hires technical scammers with free recovery key offer, software revocation

How to recognize text messages, spam and phishing texts and stay safe

Lock My PC is removed from the public domain and free recovery keys are offered to combat a wave of complaints about the software being misused by technical support scammers.

Lock My PC is software that is offered free of charge and business by FSPRO Labs, an organization that has also developed software for disk encryption and restriction of access to files. Lock My PC is designed to protect PCs from unauthorized access, such as when left unattended, by creating a lock screen that requires a password to be deleted.

According to the developer, Lock My PC also disables keyboard shortcuts, the mouse and CD / DVD systems.

In the past, the software was free to download, including by scammers to encourage the payment of victims by locking their PCs.

Technical support scammers will present themselves as well-known companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Google, and can send phishing emails or make cold calls to warn that a potential victim’s PC has been infected with a virus or needs a clean update has, or maintenance.

The scam artists try to gain control of a PC through remote control software and by abusing the Windows Syskey.exe program, encrypting the machine and setting a password to force victims to pay compensation to have access restored. This was a common method, but due to changes made by Microsoft, this technique has become less effective in recent years.

As noted by Bleeping Computer, support for Syskey was removed by Microsoft in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, allowing scammers to find other means to block PCs on modern setups.

In a message on the software development page, FSPRO Labs says there are “too many reports of abuse of Lock My PC” by scammers posing as technology support teams, installing Lock My PC remotely, and restricting users’ access.

“Because Lock My PC could be downloaded for free from our site, we couldn’t determine who used this software and for what purposes,” the developers say. “However, we take into account activities such as cyber crime and a gross violation of [the] Lock My PC license agreement.”

FSPRO Labs has provided a free password recovery feature to those who have already fallen prey to technical support scammers using the software.

The free version of the software can be unlocked by typing “999901111” in the password line, which reveals a numeric recovery code. This code can then be sent to the software’s recovery page to generate a new recovery password that can be used to unlock your PC.

The company has also opted to remove the user access control software from the public domain. Existing customers can still obtain Lock My PC and the business edition can be requested using a business email address, but each request is handled on a case-by-case basis.

Technical support scams are a threat, and more often than not, fraudsters get away with it; however, some offenders are traced and caught. In 2019, a North Carolina technical scammer pleaded guilty to cheating US citizens of about $ 3 million over the course of four years, and two people were arrested on suspicion of operational technical scam websites and billed over 7,500 victims for unnecessary support costs. In the latter case, the duo are said to have earned more than $ 10 million by hunting vulnerable and elderly people.

