Lock days: Nadal Grill Federer on Instagram

The Spaniard hosted a star-filled Instagram Live, including Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc Lopez.

Nadal admitted that he was the first to laugh about the platform and how to engage fellow players in the conversation, strikingly struggling.

“As you can see, I am a disaster in everything, but I am working hard,” said Nadal, smiling.

Murray wrote a playful excavation in Nadal in the comments section and said, “This is great. He can win 52 French Opens, but Instagram doesn’t work.”

With about 40,000 viewers logged on, fans who logged on to social media platforms for real-time conversations with Nadal’s Federer saw a very different side from Mallorca.

I got some issues with Rafa on Instagram, it was Andy’s response … 😂 pic.twitter.com/u3QXMeyZUd

— ATP Tour (@atptour) April 20, 2020

Nadal finally brought Federer and caught up with him in recent weeks. Switzerland offered an update on what it recovered from right knee surgery in February and said it was pleased with the progress it has made so far.

Federer said, “In the first six weeks, I had a good grade, and then it slowed down a bit and then improved again, but it certainly took a lot of time.

“I’m getting some rehabilitation and stamina by touching the wall a little. The good thing is that the second surgery is easier than the first surgery, but you don’t have to go through the third surgery!”

If we finally do this, yes 😂 https://t.co/2liQGHKJvT

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 20, 2020

Sitting on a large white sofa, Murray seems to be enjoying friendly jokes among his legendary enemies.

“It was very fun to see,” said Murray.

The conversation took place not with a tennis racket, but with a virtual Madrid opening approaching with a joystick.

Nadal admitted that he was a beginner in e-sports, but Murray said he would have discovered it early.

After Nadal challenged him to the game, Murray said he didn’t even have his character in the video game.

Then the subject changed to a lockout routine, and Nadal sometimes appeared to sleep at 2 am or 3 am, but Murray said that it meant that 3 children were asleep early with a wake up alarm at 6 o’clock.

(Input of ATP media)

