Location guide | Silent Witness series 23 film locations for 2020

With every new Silent Witness series, the team is sent to brand new locations and in 2020 there are many more in store.

According to producer Lawrence Till, series 23 will include everything from an airplane crash to a cryogenic center, as well as chemical laboratories and army barracks and idyllic villages.

This is what you need to know …

Where is the cryogenics lab filmed?

Episodes seven and eight contain a fictional cryogenic lab called Protech Visions, where – for a substantial financial ‘donation’ – dead bodies can be saved and stored to an unknown point in the future where science can bring them back to life.

The team used the BioPark in Welwyn Garden City to create the lab. Once part of the University of Hertfordshire, it is closed and is now for sale.

Lawrence Till tells us: “It used to be part of the university, it is a science park, but it is no longer in use. I think they are going to pull it down or something … but we had to make the tanks in which the bodies have been stored. But it would clearly have been high-tech laboratories. “

Two-part “Hope” is also a story of Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr) and her mother, who is terminally ill from cancer. Shots were shot on these scenes Ealing Hospital.

Further filming took place at the opticians on Uxbridge Road, Common eyes and with Stoke Court.

Where are the episodes of the nerve agent filmed?

Headley court in Epsom, Surrey, stands for the barracks training camp. This is a 85-hectare property that is used as a rehabilitation center for wounded members of the British Armed Forces from World War II to 2018, when a new center was opened and Headley Court was closed. It is now privately owned and may soon be redeveloped as housing.

The two-part has also filmed a car accident on Longcross test track, and a “Barton Industries” building that was filmed on Thorpe eden, and a character filmed flat on South Acton Estate.

Then there is a scene in which Dr. Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) who spends time in the park that was filmed on Sagebrush Scrubs, while Katherine’s office and lab were filmed Stoke Court.

Where is the refuge of the women filmed?

Episodes five and six, entitled Seven Times, take place at locations throughout London – but the storyline revolves around a woman’s retreat.

Lawrence Till told us: “Seven Times is about domestic violence, it’s about a group of women who all meet each other in a woman’s daycare – and it’s kind of different stories, but we found that they’re all connected through the daycare. And then Nikki has a personal memory of abuse in her family between her parents, which binds her in that story. “

The refuge of the women was filmed in Ealing aan de London Drama Studio.

Boston Manor gas station was used to recreate the interior of the garage where Brian Collyer (Geoff Bell) works while he was in the neighborhood Boston Manor Park was the location of the playground.

There is also a scene between the couple Jade (Seraphina Beh) and Lucie (Alexa Davies) filmed on The Tea House in Ravenscourt Park Mansions, and shot at a train platform scene Princes Risborough train station.

The family law scenes (interiors and exteriors) were shot at Surrey County Council.

Where was Close to Home filmed?

In episodes three and four, Close to Home, Dr. Chamberlain & co. must know who killed Jason Forbes – a young boy who disappeared from judo training on the way home and whose body had just been found. The victim comes from the village of Hartford, which is outside the usual jurisdiction of the Lyell Center – but Assistant Commissioner Tim Holloway (Tom Goodman-Hill) has specifically asked for their help.

Hartford is actually fictional, but Till and his team filmed a lot of the episode in the village Shere. Full of traditional buildings, Shere is in Surrey and formed the perfect backdrop.

Till said: “We used the center of the village, the pure village itself, and then we used the church there. And we have used a number of domestic locations in the village. “

The filming took place at South Mimms Service Station and on St James Churchand with Pulleyn Transport Ltd (which stood for Faulkner Haulage). The shed Painshill Farm was used to paint a picture of the fictional Mayhew Farm, and Hurley Riverside Park was used for the scenes that took place on the caravan site.

The interior of New Scotland Yard was filmed on Westminster College.

Where was the episode of the plane crash filmed?

Silent Witness starts this year very dramatically, with a business jet crashing from the sky and crashing into the trees, tearing itself apart and killing several pilots and passengers. It is such a “large-scale” stunt that David Caves (Dr. Jack Hodgson) compared it to a Bond movie.

The crash starts a double account called Deadhead. And while our forensic experts work with the police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to find out what happened, there is also a personal perspective for Dr. ir. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); one of the victims of the crash is the former US ambassador – who happens to be friends with her boyfriend, Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The aircraft interior was filmed on Shoot Aviation Ltd in Maidenhead, a facility that processes many of the aviation-related scenes that you see on TV and in movies – from The Capture to the Kingsman movies to Wonder Woman 84, Cold Feet, the Night Manager, Black Mirror and more.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was also used to film the interior of the hangar in Farnborough, where Jess Fisher from the AAIB (Emma Cunliffe) and her team of experts collected all the pieces of the private jet and deposited them to help with their investigation.

The actual crash location and the rubble field that we still see smoldering when the Lyell team arrived was filmed around Shoot Aviation HQ in hymen, in nearby fields and forests.

The episode also includes scenes in a hotel that are included in the Clayton Hotel on Chiswick High Road in London, and hospital scenes filmed on Guy’s hospital.

A series with Nikki’s friend Matt at the airport was recorded on Heathrow Terminal 2.

Where is the Lyell Center filmed?

The Lyell Center is located in a warehouse in BBC Park Western in Acton, where a permanent set was built seven years ago.

This is now the official Silent Witness headquarters with the art and props departments in the building and ready to supply fake blood and cadavers upon request.