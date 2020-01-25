Locals say the violence is now ending with thousands attending the Drogheda rally

Thousands of people have turned out to rally against the latest gang violence in Drogheda today.

Local residents said that “the violence now stops” when politicians took the time to take part in the election campaign.

A local mother told the crowd in front of St. Peter’s Church that she was initially afraid to speak to the participants, but she was no longer afraid.

She was one of thousands who took part in a march from the Peace Bridge to the Church on West Street.

One man said it was “great turnout” and “great to see the city all together, we have enough”.

Another woman said: “I am very proud of our city and would like to believe that this is the beginning of the end of the brutality that has taken place in this city.”

The Taoiseach and the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labor and Aontú were among the participants in the rally.

The Mayor of Drogheda, Paul Bell, made this statement to the gangs in Drogheda: “The message to those involved in the violent feud that has escalated beyond the threshold of decency is that there is no place for you to live among us and you have to go and you have to go now. “

Those who gave speeches after the short march also included people who work with youth and addiction services.

One of the messages to politicians was to increase funds for resources.

Andrew Lowth reporting in Drogheda

Main picture: Three women protesting violence in Drogheda today. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie