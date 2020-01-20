Locals return to childhood memories when the time capsule sealed in 1996 opens

Items from the time capsule installed in the History Museum’s Kidsfirst Children’s Museum in 1994

The outside of the time capsule contains the names of the “South Bend’s Superstars” from 1994

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – John D’Hoore and his family took the day off on Monday to spend the day at the History Museum.

But it wasn’t other people’s treasures that made D’Hoore and his loved ones travel to see them.

It was her own.

About twenty-five years ago, when D’Hoore was about two and a half years old, his mother Sandy Smith decided that, because of the dangerous nature of her career, she wanted to create a collection of memorabilia for her children that she should receive when she grew up ,

“I put the stuff, the letters, in the time capsule in case I’m not around,” said Smith. “He was young. I thought it would be good for him to see when he was twenty.”

Since 1994, the Junior League of South Bend has been using local children to collect items for a time capsule to be opened in 2020. The time capsule was sealed in 1996.

D’Hoore was in the audience on January 20, 2020, when his little Thomas the Train engine, a photo of him on his beloved fire truck, and letters from his parents were retrieved.

A photo of a young D’Hoore with the time capsule before it was sealed in 1996

“A lot has changed in every life,” said D’Hoore. “I nearly cried. It was very nice to see. My parents’ handwriting has not changed at all. ‘

In her letter, D’Hoore’s parents wrote about his preferences as a toddler and their hopes that one day their little son would succeed and be on the way to a good life.

“I just think that people are getting lost in the current technology. I think it is important to remember where we come from, “said D’Hoore.” It is not a bad thing to write a letter to your family. It doesn’t matter if you live in the city or around the world, but take your time to live a bit in the past. It’s not always a bad thing. “

If he could put items in a time capsule today, D’Hoore would probably pick items from his military years and a letter to his future self.

D’Hoores souvenirs were among the approximately 1,000 items that were pulled from the time capsule in front of an audience in the Historical Museum on Monday.

Videos, letters, photos and artifacts from the lives of local schoolchildren in the 90s stood on the museum tables and reminded visitors of their own childhood.

“In one of the time capsules, a child predicted that there would be electric cars and express trains in the future, and I think they were just right,” said Marilyn Thompson, marketing director of the Historical Museum.

Items from the time capsule are:

A box of Flintstones vitamin containers

An admission ticket to a football game between Notre Dame and Vanderbilt from 1965

A mural depicting the life of a kindergarten at Prairie Vista School in 1996

Power Rangers

A fruit rollup

A TV guide from 1993

A first diaper from a boy named “Dominic”

American girl trading cards

Goosebumps novels

A letter asking that pollution be reduced

A drawing of a Ford Taurus

An Indiana travel map

Polaroid photos by Chuck-e-Cheese

“A time capsule is a wonderful way not only to preserve a bit of history, but also to show what was important at that time,” said Thompson.

The items in the time capsule will continue to be displayed in the History Museum for the community to see.