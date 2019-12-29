Local vs. road, plus six playoff teams – The Reporter

Loading...

The 49ers faced one of the most difficult stretches in the history of the NFL in 2019. Judging by their opponents in 2020, it could happen again.

With the regular season coming to an end in the exciting Niners victory in the last second over the Seahawks, the NFL standings were etched in stone, setting the table for next year.

The Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills will come to Levi’s Stadium, while the 49ers will travel to play against the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Completing the local calendar will be Washington and the Miami Dolphins. The Niners will also travel twice to New York, facing both the Jets and the Giants.

Of course, they will play home and away games against enemies of the NFC West in the Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks.

They could even see the Seahawks again this season if Seattle wins its wild card game.

The calendar for next season will include three trips to the Eastern time zone and two to the Central time zone, possible candidates for Sunday morning games.

And just a hunch, but something tells me that the 49ers can watch another game in primetime against the Seahawks.

The NFL tends to publish its calendar for next year in April, so there are still a lot of waiting to see how the Niners games will line up. In addition, they have a small business to attend before they can start thinking about the next season.

Teams that don't play in the playoffs also learned their slots on Sunday based on the results of the 2019 season, but the 49ers will be determined by their postseason success.