Local victim assistance open to those struggling with the tragedy in Iran

WEST VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – If you are struggling to deal with the tragedy in Iran, some local Victim Services experts will be made available.

West Vancouver Police say you can call their office for help if you need someone to talk to.

“We have a very large Iranian-Canadian community on the north coast and we just want people to know that if they feel affected by this news, whether it was family or friends affected by this crash, we have services available here at the West Vancouver police, especially our Victim Services people who are more than happy to have those conversations to help them find the right places as far as they are connected to community resources, ”explains WVPD Constable Kevin Goodmurphy.

Because details about the #UkrainianPlaneCrash from # FlightPS752 continue to be reported, our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who perished. If someone has difficulty dealing with it, our Victim Services team may be able to help. Do not hesitate to contact us. 604-925-7468

– West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) January 9, 2020

He says it’s not mandatory, but ideal if you live in West Vancouver and seek help.

“It makes it easier if you live in the jurisdiction, so for West Vancouver residents our people can better connect them to North Shore sources versus other parts of the lower mainland. If you live outside the north coast, I encourage those people to contact their local police jurisdiction and their Victim Services people for support. “

Goodmurphy admits that there have been many conversations about this week’s deadly plane crash, even in the office, so he has no doubt that there are people who need help.

“It is extremely important to seek help if you are struggling with your mental health. Sometimes it comes out in different ways and you may not know exactly what you’re dealing with until you talk to someone to help you through a conversation. So if you feel unwell, upset or confused and are not sure what to do, ask for help first and we will be happy to help you. “

Victim Services is usually staffed during regular business hours, from Monday to Friday, but if you call and leave a message, someone will contact you.

“If you think it’s crucial and you need to talk to someone, you can call 911 for help,” Goodmurphy adds.

You can call West Vancouver Police Victim Services at 604,925,7468 or North Vancouver RCMP Victim Services at 604,969,77540.