Local teenagers earned the Prudential Spirit of Community Award

LA PORTE, Ind. — A high school student from La Porte is recognized as one of two top award winners in the country for her dedicated voluntary work.

17-year-old Emily Graves is a senior at New Prairie High School, but her voluntary efforts began at a young age.

Graves founded a non-profit organization called Cookies for Soldiers at the age of six.

Cookies for Soldiers has delivered over 35,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to active and former military personnel.

As a young scout, Graves had to figure out how to help others with the cookies she was already selling.

Graves bought some cookies with her own piggy bank money, but donations soon turned into 600 more boxes.

All boxes were shipped to US service members at home and abroad.

“Active soldiers, especially when they are abroad, are often separated from their families, they are obviously separated from their home,” said Emily Graves. “You may not have much comfort at the moment. It is a very difficult situation to give them a box of cookies. I want to give them a little piece of home. ”

Eleven years later, Graves is about to begin his studies and has delivered more than 35,000 biscuits to military personnel.

“It really opened my eyes that there is a need out there where the soldiers don’t feel valued or welcome at home,” said Michael Graves, Emily’s father. “And that was one of the great things we learned over time. Being home is a big thing for her.”

Emily’s volunteer work has now earned her one of two places as the top prizewinner of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards in the state of Indiana. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honored Graves with $ 1,000 in cash and a silver medallion, with the chance to become a top national winner.

Emily has received the support of more than 150 volunteers who help ship the boxes. Emily has also been given the opportunity to personally distribute the cookies in veteran hospitals, honor flights and others.

“It can be lonely,” said Emily Graves. “The feeling that you are left behind, that your efforts are not appreciated by the public and that they are therefore given a cookie, shows them that they are being seen and that someone still cares about what they have done.”

Emily’s efforts have touched the lives of many soldiers, some of whom are still in touch after their generous donations.

“It was a major drawback for many of the veterans,” said Emily Graves. “Many of them are still in contact with me. Some of them are now very close friends of their family through Cookies for Soldiers, and many of them who have received a box are starting to participate in Cookies for Soldiers and are helping us to reach more veterans. “

Emily will travel to Washington DC in early May to name the nation’s best volunteers.

Cookies for Soldiers accepts donations all year round. For more information, you can visit the Cookies for Soldiers, Inc Facebook page here.

You can also get cookies for soldiers at:

Box 434

Rolling Prairie, IN 46371