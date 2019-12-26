Local tech company supplying picks and shovels to the global AI gold rush

Loading...

In 2017, Google hired a company called CrowdFlower – a crowdsourcing platform with hundreds of thousands of gig economy workers – to process and label the images provided by the Pentagon.

These workers would perform the millions of micro-tasks that would help identify a building in a photo or a car. This information would then be formatted into data sets which would then be entered into the program.

The Pentagon's Maven project was designed to help process the video footage of its drones. Credit: AP

It is a practice called machine learning, a subset of AI that involves teaching computer skills as diverse as the distinction between high heels and hiking shoes and how to recognize a request. voice to order pizza.

It takes a small army of helpers to train computers by providing them with millions of sample data to help machines learn and, in the case of the Pentagon Project Maven, potentially determining a friend of the friend. ;enemy.

By the time the controversy broke out, CrowdFlower had changed its name to Figure 8.

In March of this year, Figure 8 loss-finder found a deep-pocket buyer willing to pay up to $ 300 million ($ 440 million) for the business. This company was one of the hottest technology stocks on ASX: Appen.

The problem is that Appen is a labor arbitration company and very manual, it's not really artificial intelligence.

Roger Montgomery, Chief Investment Officer of Montgomery Investment Management

As Afterpay and Atlassian make headlines with their wealthy founders, Appen has also skyrocketed stratospheric ratings on the back of its stamp as a company exposed to the booming AI space.

The participation of founder Dr Julie Vonwiller and her husband Chris Vonwiller – who is also the president of Appen – currently represents more than $ 250 million.

After improving its profit outlook for the third time this year, Appen is trading at around 50 times expected profit.

Technological stock or not?

But as the role of Figure 8 shows, the success story of Appen as an actor in AI space is not as straightforward as the plans of world domination of its WAAAX brothers: WiseTech Global, Atlassian, Altium and Xero.

In fact, some skeptics wonder if this is a technological stock.

Roger Montgomery of Montgomery Investment Management described it as a low-tech company powering the machines of high-tech customers.

"The problem is that Appen is a labor arbitration company and very manual, it's not really artificial intelligence. But it was recently assessed as an IT company, "said Montgomery, who is skeptical of some of Australia's top tech thieves.

But unlike some of its WAAAX stocks, Appen has solid profits to match its strong revenue growth.

The founders of Appen, Dr. Julie Vonwiller and Chris Vonwiller with general manager Mark Brayan. Credit: Louie Douvis

For the six months ending June 30, revenues increased 60% to $ 245 million, while net income increased 32% to $ 18.6 million dollars.

But his accounts highlight some of Mr. Montgomery's concerns.

Appen has over a million workers in economics in its books who are currently doing the data annotation work that is driving its revenue and revenue growth.

According to the accounts of Appen, for the six months ending June 30, his main expense item is the money he pays to this army of casual workers from around the world. But they were paid just over $ 145 million for the period, or $ 145 each for the semester.

I think the opportunity is very important given the AI ​​arms race between the tech giants.

Tobias Yao, portfolio manager of Wilson Asset Management

Its second largest expense was the cost of over 600 permanent employees. They earned more than $ 42 million in wages and equity over the same period.

Research and development costs weren't even mentioned.

His fans say it is the business platform, which links its gig economy workforce to the customers who use the service, which is at the heart of the business. Whether or not the business is an AI player misses the basics.

"Appen's competitive advantage is the level of automation of its technology platform that increases productivity and improves data quality," said Tobias Yao, portfolio manager of Wilson Asset Management .

Loading

The 2018 annual report highlighted "the strategic imperative of the company to invest in new technologies to reduce costs, improve margins and refine responsiveness to changing customer needs. "

The message is therefore that it has the best platform for marrying casual labor at low cost at the end of the AI ​​industry and, as clearly shown Appen's CEO Mark Brayan, AI is without a doubt the next big thing in technology.

Trillion-dollar giants such as Google, Apple and Amazon are the main players in this expensive gold rush and Appen wants to be the company that sells them picks and shovels at a price and with a level of service that stays ahead of its rivals in space.

"There are a lot of people who look at our company and say, they surely won't need that in a few years, and I tell you they are so wrong," said Mr. Brayan.

The people leading the AI ​​efforts at its big tech customers can't see the end of their data and data labeling needs, he noted.

"This is a profound change and, as you say, we are selling picks and shovels at a gold rush the end of which no one can see and it is a great place."

This opinion finds support among investment professionals such as Mr. Yao of Wilson Asset Management.

Loading

"It is exposed to the right macroeconomic trend," he says.

"I think opportunity is very important given the AI ​​arms race between the tech giants. Appen's growth is driven by these customers who invest in search relevance, voice recognition and driverless vehicles to name a few. "

RBC analyst Garry Sherriff also believes that Appen is ready to catch a big wave of technology spending.

"We believe that the demand for annotated data kept for machine learning and artificial intelligence purposes is in its infancy," he said.

He cited McKinsey's predictions that the market could reach $ 191 billion by 2025 and grow at a compound rate of more than 50% in the medium term.

About 10% of that spending is on Appen's data labeling, which gives it an addressable market of $ 19 billion by 2025, RBC said.

The problem is, what happens when AI becomes smarter and no longer needs an army of cheap labor to support machine learning?

In more practical terms, that means what happens when the deep pockets of Google, Amazon and Microsoft – and AI progresses – find it more convenient to cut Appen from the equation?

“If Appen can do it, they can do it. So when will we get to the point where Appen's business proposition is threatened and that's my question, "said Mr. Montgomery.

"I may be completely wrong, but the risk of that means that I want to avoid paying these absurd multiples for this particular endeavor," he noted.

Loading

Mr. Brayan agrees with the thesis that fully human data labeling will be "disrupted", but he says that Appen is already jumping on this trend with acquisitions, like Figure 8, which has technology that already complements people's work.

"But I also think that AI will continue to require large volumes of human-quality data," he said.

"So our business has a solid future, but we are going to have to respond to this demand in a different way thanks to a combination of humans and technologies."

Mr. Yao is a little more cautious about this potential disruption of Appen's activities by the AI ​​itself.

"The difficulty is knowing when is this inflection point and I don't think it will be anytime soon," he noted.

Another concern is Apen's dependence on its large customers. More than 80% of its revenues came from only five customers before its acquisition of the Leapforce activity in 2017.

"The two main hurdles are valuation and lack of visibility into how customers actually distribute the work," said Mr. Yao.

But he thinks this is where Appen's ability to stay ahead of crowdsourcing competition is essential.

"In response to this, we believe that if Appen can lead its competitors in scale and technology, it will get its fair share of overall market growth over the next few years."

Colin Kruger is a corporate reporter. He joined the Sydney Morning Herald in 1999 as a technology editor. Other roles included the Herald's associate editor and the online business editor.

Most seen in business

Loading