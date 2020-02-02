Local surgeon suspended via tweet when regulator goes online to view decorum

College of doctors and surgeons from Ontario in Toronto, Ont.

Post media network

The one-month suspension by a local surgeon over a vulgar tweet over two other doctors underscores the focus of the Ontario physician-regulatory authority on online behavior – not just clinical behavior, one expert says.

General surgeon St. Mary’s Angus Maciver has suspended his license to practice medicine a month after making a vulgar tweet about two female doctors on his personal Twitter account in September 2018.

The 70-year-old former president of the Perth County division of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) – the group representing and negotiating on behalf of Ontario doctors – recently received a formal reprimand to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario disciplinary hearing. He was instructed to pay $ 6,000 in costs to the college.

The Maciver tweet focused on the board members of Concerned Ontario Doctors, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill and Dr. Ashvinder Kaur Lamba, a advocate for doctors who was critical of the OMA, said the agreed statement of facts. It referred to a jargon for female private parts.

Other tweets from Maciver threw the two Brampton doctors for blocking him on Twitter, the agreed statement of facts said.

Maciver pleaded guilty to the College’s accusation that he was guilty of an act or negligence that is considered shameful, unfair, or unprofessional. The charge that Maciver was guilty of improper behavior by a doctor was withdrawn.

Maciver declined comment on Wednesday when reached by phone. In an email, his lawyer Jennifer McKendry said that Maciver accepts the committee’s decision and looks forward to returning to the practice “in the near future.”

The prospect of being hit by regulated professionals for their online behavior is becoming more common, said a lawyer who represents members of regulatory colleges in disciplinary action.

“It is certainly something that is a growing area in our practice,” said Josh Koziebrocki, founder of the Toronto-based Koziebrocki Law.

Professional care regulators have long had the ability to discipline members for off-duty behavior, Koziebrocki said. But the rise of social media increases the scope of discipline-worthy actions outside the job.

“Regulatory colleges can control the behavior of health professionals outside the patient environment,” said Koziebrocki. “The spread of social media has led to more control over the comments of regulated professionals in these types of mediums.”

Since 2018, the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons has had at least four disciplinary cases following online commentary from doctors. In 2016, a Saskatchewan nurse was disciplined for criticizing the care at the end of her grandfather’s life in a Facebook message. An appeal can be lodged against her case with the highest court of the province.

Earlier this month, the Law Society of Ontario reprimanded a lawyer from Toronto after not adequately supervising his former articling student, who made a series of unashamed comments on social media.

The public – and members of the regulated professions in Ontario – should expect more disciplinary cases in the future than behavior on social media, Koziebrocki said.

“Colleges are researching what professionals put on media such as Twitter and other social media,” he said.

“I think the members of these professions should pay attention to when they post something on social media.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/JenatLFPress