Local schools close: teachers strike, parents scramble, Doug Ford digs in

On Tuesday morning teachers went along the picket lines outside Saunders Secondary School in southwest London. More than 13,000 local teachers held a one-day strike, leaving 100,000 students out of class. (Heather Rivers / The London Free Press)

The sun came up on Tuesday during the biggest educational labor conflict in London in almost a quarter of a century – about 13,000 local teachers on strike, every English-language primary and secondary school closed, and thousands of local parents hurried for childcare.

Our reporters blew through London on Tuesday morning to report from all sides on the precipitation. This is the newest:

PARENTS, CHILDREN CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE

The Tuesday strike left 100,000 students in the Catholic, public, and French-speaking public school boards of the London region out of class for that day. Nice for the kids, maybe, but for parents whose kids aren’t old enough to stay home alone, it caused a serious headache.

“Being a single mother is difficult,” said Judy Nelles, who dropped her nine-year-old daughter, a class 4 student, for the day at the Boys and Girls Club in London. “I was lucky today, I discovered this (program), but last week (when teachers held another one-day strike) I had to take time off from work.”

Judy Nelles is outside the Boys and Girls Club of Londom after she has dropped off her daughter in the middle. Nelles, a single mother, says she supports teacher, but is also concerned about the possibility of an extended strike. (JONATHAN JUHA / The London Free Press)

Nelles says she supports teachers, but is worried about deepening labor disputes and a long-term strike. “I’m afraid they’re going full-time (off). I don’t know what that would mean to me. Or other parents, as far as lost wages.”

The Boys and Girls Club had 68 places for children to spend the day at their Horton Street facility. Officials say the places fill up within three days after the one-day strike of Tuesday was announced. Lindsay Baxter, a mother of three, also dropped her children there.

“I fully support the teachers,” she said. “I think that if they do a full strike, that would be a bigger problem, but as long as I can get my kids into a strike day camp every day, it would be fine.”

Lindsay Baxter and her three children, Brianna, 12, Boston, 7 and Bianca, 5, at the Boys and Girls’ Club of London on Tuesday, February 4. (JONATHAN JUHA / The London Free Press)

ON THE PICKET LINE

At Saunder’s Secondary School, one of the largest high schools in London, dozens of teachers came on line early Tuesday.

“It’s great to be a teacher these days. But one of the things that people aren’t aware of is the extra time we spend on the children,” said Jamie Clark, who teaches French 9 and physically for children with special needs.

“We spend hours and hours planning and preparing our lessons.”

John Bernans is chairman of the local unit of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation, which represents public high school teachers. There is solidarity between the teachers’ unions while he prepared to hit the picket line on Tuesday.

“We are (all) really focused on (stopping) class sizes and mandatory e-learning,” he said, referring to two flash points in the labor dispute.

“The only other option is to move aside, while the government has a significant impact on the quality of public education and we don’t want to do that.”

THE PREMIER’S PERSPECTIVE

Prime Minister Doug Ford was in Owen Sound on Sunday for a community event, where he was asked about deepening the gap between his government and the teachers’ unions in Ontario, whose employment contract ended in August. Ford shot in the direction of the unions.

“Everywhere I go, people say,” Don’t put on the belts. “Keep in mind that it’s $ 3 billion in extra dollars they are asking for,” Ford told The Owen Sound Sun-Times.

“This is all about covering the pockets of the unions – not protecting our children – it’s about covering the pockets of the unions. Not the teachers, but the unions. They have to go back to the classroom, eventually. “

Ford said the teachers’ unions hold parents and children hostage. The progressive conservatives have argued that wage increases motivate the unions who have gone to court to fight against a government-mandated limit of 1% on increases.

THE FACTS AND FIGURES

The last time so many classes were canceled was October 1997, almost 25 years ago, when more than 125,000 teachers came to the picket line for two weeks to protest when Prime Minister Mike Harris and the educational proposals of his progressive conservative government.

In this story, LFP reporter Heather Rivers presents the details of Tuesday’s regional strike and the broader context of the ongoing strike talk.