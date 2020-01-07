Local rural municipalities welcome paNOW | bridge inspection program Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

De reeve added that they have been working on replacing older bridges in the R.M. in the past 10 years. Fyrk said it is good that SARM is working on this front.

“It is good for all R.M’s to do that,” he said.

R.M. from Garden River Reeve Ryan Scragg said they appreciate the SARM inspection services. He laid the R.M. van Garden River has more than 20 bridges within their borders.

“Most of them would be in the more than 50-year-old series, they will be later in their lifetime,” he said.

Scragg said the R.M. has been working to replace some of their older bridges. According to the reeve, three bridges have been replaced in the last four years, while a further three have been converted to divers.

The costs for building a bridge are higher for rural municipalities, since most engineers do not work at home, which is essential for construction.

“Everything has to be designed and for many they need hydrology and geo-noise to determine the bridge’s specifications,” Scragg said.

He added that support is available for replacing outdated bridges, but he would like to see more support for paying for long-term maintenance, which could help prevent expensive replacement. The costs can go up to $ 1 million.

“I think the lifespan could certainly be extended if there was a better long-term maintenance program,” he said.

