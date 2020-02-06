Local roundup: Add Zebie last Cavalry FC

Bruno Zebie returns to Calgary.

The former midfielder of Calgary Foothills was added to the Cavalry FC roster on Wednesday for the 2020 season of the Canadian Premier League.

Zebie began his professional football trip with the FC Edmonton Academy and was called to his first professional start with FC Edmonton in 2017. Zebie spent the rest of the ’17 and ’18 seasons with Calgary Foothills, with whom he was part of the team who captured the 2018 Premier Development League championship.

“We are delighted to sign Bruno for our 2020 team,” said Cavalry GM / head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. “He adds so much depth to the team with his energy, accuracy and positional versatility, not to mention that he has a fantastic character that will only contribute to our strong club culture.

“After working with him at Calgary Foothills in 2017 and the 2018 championship season in the PDL, he was always a bit of an unsung hero for the work he did for the team on and off the ball. We kept an eye on him during his season at FC Edmonton and thought it was good to bring him back to Calgary and add it to our team if he was available. “

Zebie, 24, played for FC Edmonton during the inaugural season of the CPL and had 23 games with one goal.

“The ability to return to Calgary to play for the Cavs was a very attractive prospect for me,” Zebie said. “I love the city and the fans, and what made the decision easier for me was the fact that I worked with the coaching staff and many players with great success.”

DINOS’S MONCUR TO CW HALL

EDMONTON – Ron Moncur’s wrestling career as a student-athlete at the University of Calgary was almost perfect.

A resident of Kitchener, Ont., Competed as a member of the Dinos wrestling team for five seasons, during which time he never lost a fight in Canada West and was only defeated once at national level.

Moncur was introduced Wednesday at the Canada West Hall of Fame prior to this weekend’s wrestling conference, which will be held appropriately in Calgary.

From 1978 to 1982, Moncur dominated his weight class and captured five consecutive conference titles. He won four consecutive national championships in the 51-kilogram division from 1978-81, before finally being defeated in the CIAU gold medal competition of 1982 in the final competition of his university career.

Moncurs career in Canada represented two decades. After second place in the Olympic tests, he was a replacement for the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal. His biggest achievement in the international competition came when he won gold in the light flyweight division at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was still struggling at the world level in 1995, when he finished sixth at the Pan-American Games.

Moncur was called the 1980 University of Calgary male athlete of the year. In 1981 he was selected as a student at the U or C to attend the International Olympic Academy in Greece. Not long after his graduation in 1982 he moved to Regina, where he would make his training base.

After his retirement from the competition, Moncur became an international official, referee at events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Pan Am Games. He has served as president of the Canadian Association of Wrestling Officials.

Moncur is a member of the U or C Hall of Fame (Class of 1996), Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame (1999) and Wrestling Canada’s Hall of Fame (Class of 2008).

CLASSIC BASKETBALL

It’s the Crowchild Classic, basketball edition.

The Calgary Dinos are preparing for their final game of the season against their crosstown rivals, the Mount Royal University Cougars, in a home-and-home series.

The women’s tip is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Jack Simpson Gym and Saturday at 4:00 PM at the Kenyon Court of MRU.

With two wins, the Dinos women will get the best seed in the playoffs of Canada West and enjoy a home advantage during the late season.

Last weekend, the Dinos (16-2) split with the Alberta Pandas (15-3) in a home-and-home series, with both teams exchanging leads during both games. Eventually the Dinos veteran lineup pulled the team to a successful second half in Game 1 (88-66), while the Pandas defeated the Dinos in the second game (78-69).

“We didn’t come to compete (Alberta),” said Dinos head coach Damian Jennings. “(We) have simply allowed their adjustments and perhaps the distractions of Senior Night to take us away from the task ahead.”

Mount Royal (5-13) is currently 13th in Canada West and uses this last chance in the season to secure the final playoff spot.

“The tests don’t get easier when you go back-to-back with your historic (Alberta) and geographic (Mount Royal) rivals,” Jennings said. “However, it is exactly what we need after our performance on Saturday. (We are) excited to get back on the floor. “

Not beaten anymore, the basketball team of the gentlemen of Dinos seems to be approaching the play-offs in a positive tone, while it completes the regular season with a home-and-home series against the Mount Royal Cougars.

The series opens Thursday night at the Jack Simpson Gym, with a tip-off before 8 p.m., before closing Saturday night at the Kenyon Court of MRU.

The win streak of the Dinos came to an end last week when the hot-shooting Alberta Golden Bears raged the Dinos in a home-and-home confrontation to determine first place. After winning 49 consecutive conference and playoff games in Canada West, the Dinos failed against the Bears, even with a comeback bid, 70-69 and 103-87.

Last weekend, the Dinos fell behind Alberta in the rankings and the RPI with their results and this weekend need two victories over MRU to capture the second seed and the home field.

MVP candidate Brett Layton from the conference will once again face his old team, since Dinos is taking on the Cougars. Layton played for MRU from 2015-17 and seems to complete a historic season in the home situation. The fourth-year law student is just two offensive rebounds away from binding the single-season Canada West record of 101, and he enters the last two games with an average of 14.4 rebounds per outing – which is the average record of a season currently on 13.3.

With this year’s Pack the Jack game ready to bring an entire house to The Jack, the Dinos want to keep their win against the neighboring Cougars in the south. After having won 11 straight games against the Cougars, with their last loss in the 2013-14 season, the Dinos have history on their side because they want to end the season in a high tone.

– Post-media news services