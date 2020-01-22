Teachers of the Catholic Central High School participated in a one-day strike by local members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) in London on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Elementary public administration teachers took their one-day strike a day later JONATHAN JUHA / THE LONDON FREE PRESS

More than 3500 local primary school teachers of the school board of Thames Valley District strike on Wednesday, a day after their local counterparts from the Catholic school held a strike themselves.

Craig Smith, a local leader at the Federation of Elementary Teachers of Ontario (ETFO), said he asked parents to “stand with us to protect the future of education,” while the union and others join their labor struggle with the government from Ontario.

Around 55,000 local public elementary students are out of class today. Teachers’ unions are running their own strikes in Ontario this week, and on Thursday it will strike the Avon Maitland district school board in the Stratford region and its 10,000 students.

Locally, on Friday, primary school teachers will leave the course in the Bluewater school board of Sarnia and in the Owen Sound region.

“We know this is a challenge for parents,” said Smith, “but it is abundantly clear that Mr. Ford’s education minister is only interested in spending cuts.”

In a statement, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce denied a “trade union-led escalation” that he said “this happens too often.”

Lecce also offered compensation to parents who had to pay for childcare because of the strike.

On Monday, 1,300 local Catholic teachers went to the picket line, keeping 22,000 children out of the classrooms.

Next week rotating strikes for the elementary teachers’ union will take place in four school boards in the province, including Simcoe.

The top three teacher unions in Ontario have protested against major changes in the education system, including an increase in class size and the introduction of mandatory e-learning courses. The provincial government has countered that the main concern of the trade unions is wage increases.

