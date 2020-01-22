He was elected as member of parliament on October 21, 2019. Only 93 days later, he says he will be the leader of the Conservative party of Canada.

In a press release Wednesday morning (January 22), Hastings Lennox & Addington MP Derek Sloan announced his intention to go for leadership.

Sloan says the reason he runs is because of the problems that Canada is currently experiencing.

He added that social issues should also be discussed.

Sloan spoke with some details that he wants to see as a focus.

The 35-year-old resident of Belleville (Thurlow Ward) graduated from Queen’s University and has been involved in the party since his school years. He and his wife Jennifer have three children Fiona (6), Callum (4) and Nora (3).

Sloan appeared on 800 CJBQ’s Lorne Brooker Show on Wednesday morning and was asked about his position on abortion, or whether he would march in a pride parade if he was chosen as leader.

Each leadership participant must come with 3,000 signatures (from federal conservative members) and $ 300,000. CLICK HERE for the rules. Candidates have until February 27 to participate in the race.

