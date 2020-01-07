Local mayors meet with provincial representatives
Local mayors met MPP Steve Clark, MPP Todd Smith and MPP Darryl Kramp in Belleville City Hall on January 7, 2020 to discuss cooperation between the two levels of government. (Submitted photo)

Tuesday afternoon there were a number of dignitaries in Belleville City Hall.

MPP Steve Clark, MPP Todd Smith and MPP Darryl Kramp, met Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk, Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison and Prince Edward County Mayor Steve Ferguson to oversee the municipal efficiency process and funding for the province. discuss.

The group also discussed high water levels, future housing plans and suggestions for more transparency in the integrity commissioner process.

Panciuk stated that the meeting was an example of the value of cooperation between the provincial government and municipalities.

He also said that ensuring that the two levels of government maintain a strong relationship is the key to serving residents in the most effective way.

