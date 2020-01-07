Loading...

The mayors of Belleville, Quinte West and Prince Edward County had the opportunity on Tuesday to talk to the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs of Ontario about a number of issues, including the Integrity Commissioner.

It was an opportunity to express their concerns directly to Minister Steve Clark while they were sitting in Mayor Mitch Panciuk’s office at Belleville Town Hall.

After the meeting, Mayor Panciuk says that Quinte News has expressed concern about rules regarding the integrity commissioner.

Paniuk says that the mayors want the system of commissioners to be based more on facts and evidence.

He also said there are concerns about the release or non-release of council members’ names in an investigation.

During the meeting, the municipalities made it clear that they are interested in getting some exceptions to the bureaucratic hassle in order to make the developments go faster.

Panciuk mentioned the Bell Boulevard expansion case.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/PANCIUK-EXEMPTION.mp3

Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison raised the issue of the high water levels of Lake Ontario and the concerns that municipalities have when dealing with the levels.

The need for more provincial funding for community housing in the Quinte area was also made clear to the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs.

After meeting with the mayors last year, minister Clark pointed to the Belleville Housing Summit and stated that the province “has about a billion dollars for home repairs and to grow community housing.”

Clark noted that Hastings County officials asked him to review the provincial community housing prevention funds associated with Grace Inn Shelter.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/CLARK-GRACE.mp3

Clark tells Quinte News: “My message is that the government wants every Ontarian to have a safe, stable place to call home and we want to use every dollar.”

Clark also said, “The need for affordable housing is really big in this area,” and he hopes to be able to meet the needs of the city.

Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith was also present at the meeting.

After that meeting, Clark, Smith and the mayors met the Landlords Association in private. also in the town hall.

