Local investment group acquires assets from Dakota Dunes Development, Two Rivers Golf Club

DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KTIV) – A group of local investors have acquired the remaining assets of the Dakota Dunes Development Company, including the Two Rivers Golf Club.

On Thursday, Dakota Dunes Land Holdings, LLC (DDLH) announced that it had acquired the remaining assets, including golf clubs, residential and commercial space. DDLH officials say plans for what they consider to be significant infrastructure investments in the properties and golf club are underway.

According to official information, developments in Dakota Dunes will be announced as soon as plans for each area are completed.

“We believe the market in Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City will continue to expand, otherwise we would not make this investment,” said Bart Connelly, manager of DDLH. “There is still strong demand and significant untapped potential.”

The golf club will also have a new manager as Rodd Slater, senior golf professional at Two Rivers Golf Club since 1998, will take over the position.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for the Dakota Dunes Development Company and their club management. I look forward to seeing the results of additional investment in this beautiful HHLH golf course. I think especially golfers passport holders awaits an exciting experience. “