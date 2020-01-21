With every new series of Silent Witness, the team is sent to brand new locations, and there will be a lot more in 2020.

According to producer Lawrence Till, the 23 series will range from a plane crash to a cryo center, chemical laboratories and barracks and idyllic villages.

Here’s what you need to know …

Where is the women’s shelter filmed?

Episodes 5 and 6, titled “Seven Times”, take place in different locations in London – however, the plot is about a women’s shelter.

Lawrence Till told us: “Seven Times is about domestic violence, it is about a group of women who all meet in a women’s shelter – and it is a series of different stories, but we have found that they are all connected through the shelter . ” And then Nikki has a personal memory of abuse in her family between her parents that ties her into this story. “

The women’s shelter was on the set in Ealing on London Drama Studio,

Boston Manor service station was used to replicate the inside of the garage where Brian Collyer (Geoff Bell) works while he is nearby Boston Manor Park was the place of the children’s playground.

There is also a scene between the couple Jade (Seraphina Beh) and Lucie (Alexa Davies) The tea house in Ravenscourt Park Mansions, and a scene with the platform on it Princes Risborough train station.

The family courtyard scenes (inside and outside) were filmed Surrey County Council,

Where was Close to Home filmed?

In episodes three and four, Close to Home, Dr. Chamberlain & co. Find out who killed Jason Forbes – a boy who disappeared from judo training on the way home and whose body was just found. The victim comes from the village of Hartford, which is outside the usual jurisdiction of the Lyell Center. However, Deputy Commissioner Tim Holloway (Tom Goodman-Hill) has specifically asked for help with the work.

Hartford is actually fictional, but Till and his team filmed much of the episode in the village of Hartford Shere, The Shere in Surrey is full of traditional buildings and forms the perfect backdrop.

Till said, “We used the center of the village, Sheer Village itself, and then we used the church there. And we have used a number of domestic locations across the village. “

The shooting took place in the South Mimms Service Station and around St. James Churchand um Pulleyn Transport Ltd (what Faulkner Haulage stood for). The barn at Painshill Farm was used to paint a picture of the fictional Mayhew Farm, and Hurley Riverside Park was used for the scenes that were set on the caravan site.

The interior of New Scotland Yard was turned Westminster College.

Where was the plane crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness starts off very dramatically this year: a business jet falls from the sky onto the trees, tears apart and kills several pilots and passengers. In fact, it’s such a big stunt that David Caves (Dr. Jack Hodgson) compared it to a Bond film.

The crash triggers a double calculation called Deadhead. And while our forensic scientists are working with the police and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAIB) to find out what happened, there is also a personal perspective for Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); One of the victims of the accident is the former US ambassador, who is also friends with her friend Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The aircraft interior was filmed at Shoot Aviation Ltd. at Maidenhead, a facility that handles a lot of flight scenes you’ll see on TV and in movies – from The Capture to Kingsman movies to Wonder Woman 84, Cold Feet, Night Manager, Black Mirror and many more.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was also used to film the interior of the Farnborough hangar. There, Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) from the AAIB and her team of experts collected all parts of the private jet and laid them out for their investigations.

The actual crash site and rubble field, which is still smoldering when the Lyell team arrives at the scene, was filmed around the Shoot Aviation headquarters in Girl head, near fields and forests.

The episode also includes scenes filmed in a hotel Clayton hotel scenes filmed on Chiswick High Road in London and in the hospital Guy’s Hospital,

A sequence was shot showing Nikki’s friend Matt at the airport Heathrow Terminal 2,

Where is the Lyell Center filmed?

The Lyell Center is located in a warehouse in BBC Park Western in Acton, where a fixed set was built seven years ago.

This is now the official headquarters of Silent Witness with the art and props department in the building and ready to provide artificial blood and corpses on request.