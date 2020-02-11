Local groups work together to provide “Stop the Bleed” kits and training for Pamlico County Schools

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Local groups worked together to provide “Sto the Bleed” kits and training for Pamlico County Schools.

Four months after 26 people were killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the American College of Surgeons organized a meeting in 2012 of leading medical, police, emergency, fire and military personnel in Hartford.

In an effort to be proactive in various types of emergencies, Ms. Lynn Hardison, health science instructor at Pamlico County High School, attended an instructor training sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and the Trauma and acute care department of the Vidant Medical Center. Surgery to become a certified “Stop the Bleed” instructor.

Mrs. Hardison offered the first “Stop the Bleed” training to the Pamlico County Schools bus drivers in October 2019 with the help of HOSA officers.

At present, health sciences students are trained through the Health Science Education program and deserve certification to act as immediate rescuers to save lives through the “Stop the Bleed” National Preparedness Directive, which is preparedness as a shared responsibility of the government, the private and non-profit sectors and individual citizens.