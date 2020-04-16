Local golf tournaments postponed, scrapped amid coronavirus pandemic

Tee-off instances for important golf tournaments in Southern Alberta are becoming postponed indefinitely or scrubbed out completely.

The coronovirus pandemic is the lead to that’s prompted motion by associations to place a pause on their seasons or wipe them out.

On Thursday, the Mackenzie Tour — PGA Tour Canada postponed the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open up, which was slated to run June 25-28. It is one of 6 early-year functions postponed by the circuit, which serves as a developmental loop for the PGA.

For now, the ATB Fiscal Traditional — a mid-year end on the Mackenzie Tour — continues to be on the calendar for Aug. 6-9 at Calgary’s Region Hills Golf Club.

Also Thursday, the Calgary Females Golfing Association cancelled its full schedule as a COVID-19 precaution.

“For the to start with time considering the fact that its inception in 1929, the CLGA is announcing the cancellation of its total 2020 event and celebration schedule,” the CLGA said on its internet site. “This routine incorporates: Rileys Most effective Ball Metropolis Novice Town Senior Novice Town Junior Amateur Junior Advancement Camp, Medallist Sequence and Tournament of Champions.”

In the meantime, the Calgary Golf Association is indefinitely postponing its calendar of activities, which was set to tee-off with the lengthy-standing Rileys Very best Ball tourney on April 23.

