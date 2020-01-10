Loading...

Firefighters from the Quinte area are going to the Dominican Republic this weekend, not for a vacation but with a more generous purpose in mind.

It is for a training session, not for the local firefighters, but for those on the island.

This is the Firefighters Without Borders, Bombero Project.

Spokesman Dan Boisvenue, himself a fireman from the Ottawa area, tells Quinte News that the members of the group will be at two different fire stations in very rural areas of the island, in San Fransisco Vincentillo and Padre Las Casas.

He says the work will be aimed at showing the local population some very basic training.

Some donated equipment is shipped down and Canadian local group members leave all the equipment they will carry at the two fire stations.

You can hear the full interview about Firefighters Without Borders – Bomberos Project on Newsmaker Sunday, with host Mary Thomas, this Sunday at noon at 800 CJBQ.

