A lifelong member of the Hastings County Historical Society harks back to the proposal to change the name for Belleville’s downtown pier.

On Monday, Belleville resident Laura Hatt asks not to name the pier after Captain John Walden Meyers, because he was a slave owner.

Hatt also insisted that the proposed name change from Moira Secondary to Meyers Creek Secondary be crushed by the HPEDSB. It became Eastside Secondary.

Member of the Historical Society and local filmmaker Doug Knutson have been working for years on a documentary by Captain Meyers. He says you can’t wash history.

Hatt also wants to erect a plaque in honor of the slaves of the Levi family, but Knutson says that even the evidence for this is weak.

He adds that afterwards always is 20/20.

Knutson says that slavery was an evil of our past, but sins do not wash away the achievement.

