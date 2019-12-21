Loading...

Local couple donates 4,000 toys to ABCD

Updated: 6:40 PM EST December 20, 2019

ABCD says it has the thousands of toys it needs to make it a merry Christmas for hundreds of Boston families, thanks to Channel 5 viewers who watched the story and came together to help. On Thursday, ABCD – Boston Community Development Action – said about 4,000 toys were given short to give to needy families in Boston. A local couple who saw the story contacted ABCD and made the largest individual donation in the history of the organization, covering the need for 4,000 toys. The couple asked to remain anonymous. The toys will go to hundreds of families in Greater Boston.

