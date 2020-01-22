Local Cheers Pub gets a new look and adds Scratch Kitchen

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Mikey Trix grew up in Roselands Cheers Pub, from appearances to open mic evenings.

When the opportunity arose to take over the local business, Trix knew the person he could work with.

“Ian and I have been friends for over a decade,” said Trix. “It’s wonderful. In the truest sense of the word, a dream comes true.”

Michiana-born chef Ian Woodiel helped his mother cook and then trained at places like the Lasalle Grill. He has more than 13 years of experience in the kitchen.

When Trix asked Woodiel to redesign the Cheers Pub on S. Dixie Way with him, the decision was easy.

(From left to right) Ian Woodiel, Nikki Trix and Mikey Trix

“I always had the dream of taking my own place. I didn’t really know how it was going to happen, but it’s a pretty cool place. It has a lot of history that I’m excited about,” said Woodiel. “I love it that we make live music and add comedy shows and the like. We take and update something that has a rich history in the region. “

Trix bought the bar together with his wife Nikki and Woodiel in December. Over the next two months, the more than 21 music venues, the restaurant and the bar will be revitalized by renovation work.

“The interior will get a pretty big makeover, floors, ceilings, paint. We will completely change the mood here in the 80s, ”said Woodiel.

The pub will remain open during renovations, which are expected to be completed in the spring.

“Cheers Pub” will retain its current name for the time being, Woodiel said, but the chef is making major changes to the store’s kitchen.

“The kitchen will be a major renovation. In terms of the menu, we’re going to keep the pizzas just because people are familiar with them and I have two big pizza ovens. I inherited the recipes so they don’t change at all. But then everything else will grow a bit, lots of new things, ”said Woodiel.

These recipes, which Woodiel refers to, were given to him by the former Four Horseman pizza manufacturers.

Catering in the pub is interrupted while the kitchen is being renovated. However, Woodiel hopes to be able to offer new menu items such as mussels, homemade pretzels and poutine sometime in February.

Deserts, starters such as grilled salmon and steak, burgers and sandwiches will also be on the new menu on the Cheers restaurant page called “Woodiel’s”.

“I made the fine food, I did every area you can think of. I like something like this middle ground where the stuff is light-hearted, but good and fresh. Not stuffy Not $ 40 a plate. I like something that is accessible to everyone, ”said Woodiel.

Woodiel and Trix hope that the new Cheers Pub will continue to attract its current crowd, but will also delight new customers who may never have stepped foot in it before.

“Cheers deserves to be shown as a staple in this city,” said Trix.