Local business behind weight loss balloon raises $ 34 million in new funds

Loading...

A Natick-based medical device start-up announced Tuesday that it has raised $ 34 million in new funds as part of the federal approval of a weight loss system without surgery. Allurion Technologies is currently testing a program focused on a weight loss balloon that is swallowed by a patient in a capsule and then inflated with liquid during an outpatient visit. The company said their Elipse balloons are designed to stay in the stomach for about four months before they open and pass through the body. “More than 20,000 devices have already been distributed in 25 countries, more than half of which have been shipped this year,” officials said. The program tested by Allurion Technologies also includes a Bluetooth balance that pairs with a smartphone application and a supervised nutrition program. “We have grown exponentially over the past 3 years and with 2 billion people worldwide overweight, we expect our rapid rise to continue,” said Shantanu Gaur, co-founder and CEO of Allurion. the new funding of $ 34 million will come from securities financing and a growth capital term loan. “The company intends to use these revenues to continue its international growth and, subject to the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the launch of their revolutionary loss program of weight in the United States, “officials said.

A Natick-based medical device start-up announced Tuesday that it has raised $ 34 million in new funds as part of the federal approval of a weight loss system without surgery.

Allurion Technologies is currently testing a program focused on a weight loss balloon that is swallowed by a patient in a capsule and then inflated with liquid during an outpatient visit. The company said their Elipse balloons are designed to stay in the stomach for about four months before they open and pass through the body.

“More than 20,000 devices have already been distributed in 25 countries, more than half of which have been shipped this year,” officials said.

The program tested by Allurion Technologies also includes a Bluetooth balance that pairs with a smartphone application and a supervised nutrition program.

“We have grown exponentially over the past 3 years and with 2 billion overweight people around the world, we expect our rapid rise to continue,” said Shantanu Gaur, co-founder and CEO of Allurion .

According to an announcement from the company, the new funding of $ 34 million will come from securities financing and a growth capital term loan.

“The company intends to use these recipes to continue its international growth and, subject to the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to launch its revolutionary weight loss program in the United States United, “wrote officials.

.