Local author highlights fourth annual Parts for the Arts | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We did it as a speed dating format,” she explained. “People had the opportunity to talk to organizations from the entire province for a few minutes at each table. The goal is specifically to help artists to be successful. ”

The idea was that each participant gathered information about what those organizations do, the scholarships they offer, the workshops they give, so that they can take it back to their own groups in the city or use it themselves.

This year’s theme was “create your own opportunities.”

“As an artist, it’s hard because you really have to be self-motivated and if you want to be successful, you have to be really creative,” she said. “We want to show people what resources are there to help them create your own opportunities, so we wanted to have a very relaxed sense of ease to encourage people to have really open conversations.”

She added that it is one of the best turnouts they have had in years.

After the discussion tables there was an inspiring presentation by keynote speaker, local author Mary-Ann Kirkby, who wrote two national bestsellers, I’m hutterite and Secrets of a Hutterite Kitchen.

When Kirkby was 10 years old, she said in her speech, she and her family left their Hutterite colony near Portage la Prairie in Manitoba to start a new life. She said her life was turned upside down because she loved her life in the colony. It was hard to adapt to life outside and to get used to the culture because of the misconceptions people had about Hutterites. She said that when she left the colony, she wanted to forget everything related to it.

“It was extremely difficult because we led a very closed life, but it was very rich here where we were not used to the pop culture that everyone follows; we follow our own heartbeats, we follow our own creative minds and traditions and they were beautiful, “she said. “But they had no value in mainstream society.”

Inspirational story about self-publication

When she was 18 years old, she decided she wanted to become a news reporter and won prizes for telling stories of others.

Once she married her husband Gordon Kirkby, she said she had to find something else for her creative mind because her husband was in politics.

Kirkby suffered from depression in her twenties and the use of literature helped her. Then she decided to write her own book because memories of life on the Hutterite colony were still there.

“I was a bit of a double life and then a journalist, but I never told anyone that I was Hutterite,” Kirkby said paNOW. “So I didn’t fully live in a way that would make someone proud of their cultural heritage, and I think that eventually occurred to me and I didn’t quite know how to connect myself as a Hutterite person and also an English person.”

She said she received countless rejection letters until she took the leap to publish her book herself, I’m hutterite. It immediately became a national bestseller.

In spite of those rejections, she insisted, but noted the challenges of self-publishing because there is little media attention. It is all word of mouth.

“It was like a prairie grass fire; word of mouth is exactly how it happened, “she said.” It was people who told each other “have you read that book? You have to read that book.”

“That’s exactly how it happened, as simple as that. It just kept on growing. In the end you get calls and it’s Walmart calling, Costco calling, those are the wonderful surprises along the way.”

Despite the challenges, she sold more than 150,000 copies. After she had written her next book. Secrets of a Hutterite Kitchen, she remembered how all those companies that had previously rejected her suddenly wanted to publish her.

Her second book is a detailed look at the life of Hutterite today. She added that she wrote both books because she is proud of who she is and where she comes from and how important it is to embrace your culture.

She is currently working on a third book.

