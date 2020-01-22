SOUTH BEND, Ind .— Freezing temperatures have played a role in two confirmed homeless deaths this winter.

The coroner in St. Joseph County confirmed the identity of a 57-year-old man who died on Saturday evening as Darrel W. Bradberry.

Bradberry was found under the bridge on South Street and Main Street.

Bradberry died of natural causes, but hypothermia was a factor in his death, according to the coroner.

Local aid programs in South Bend are trying to fight homelessness step by step to bring the homeless to safety.

“Certainly, the personal needs of homeless people in winter are very acute and they are very visible,” said Steve Matteson, director of partnerships at the ministry.

These personal needs probably start with a warm place to stay or winter gear to ward off the snow.

The community plays a role step by step by donating things like children’s shoes, clothing or staple foods like toothpaste or soap.

“The community has a heart for those who are essential to warmth,” said Matteson.

Hope Ministries is not a shelter in the sense that anyone can drop in overnight to find accommodation, as the focus of the center is on the long-term recovery of men, women and families.

The long-term program can last up to two years.

In the cold winter months, however, Hope Ministries offers a winter amnesty program for accommodation. People struggling with homelessness can also pick up the necessary things to stay warm.

Although no effort to help the homeless is too little, Matteson hopes for a long-term solution.

“I think we all agree … I hope we all agree that this is a temporary solution,” said Matteson. “Unfortunately, in winter, the community thinks that the people of us are homeless, and they step back when the weather warms up.”

Until the organizers find a more permanent solution, Matteson said that community donations and support go a long way.

“We look forward to the day when we don’t need a winter amnesty, when people don’t come to us looking for warm clothes when we don’t need care packages,” said Matteson.

For anyone interested in a local outreach program, Michiana Five for the Homeless will host a session at 1 p.m. Teaching volunteers how to make plastic mats for homeless people from plastic bags.

The event takes place in the Tutt Library Branch on the corner of Miami Street and Ewing Street. According to a Facebook post, Michiana Five for the Homeless asks the volunteers to bring scissors, a crochet hook (size P or Q) and as many plastic bags as possible.