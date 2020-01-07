Loblaw will close the Sheffield Road facility by 2021

Loading...

Google street view from Loblaw warehouse at 2625 Sheffield Road.

Loblaw Cos. Has announced it will close its distribution center on Sheffield Road in the eastern end of Ottawa towards the end of next year.

In a release, the company noted that the facility, which was opened in 1967, “quickly becomes outdated and the end of expected service is approaching.”

Loblaw said it will soon start negotiations with unions representing more than 100 employees to “determine transition plans and (solutions) solutions – including a long, two-year completion and support for those who want new opportunities within Loblaw or beyond.”

The company did not specify how many jobs will be retained.

Catherine Thomas, senior director of external communications, noted in the release that Cornwall’s distribution center is growing “and will become one of the best and most modern in Canada, with new technology, highly skilled jobs and larger volumes.”

The release also noted that Loblaw plans investments of more than $ 1 billion in 2020 for company-wide improvements.