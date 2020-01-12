LMCH eyes inward, upward movement that could also raise money

The London public housing provider is looking for cash to launch innovative housing projects to replace outdated terraced houses at two locations.

Combining units with a discount with those on the market rent could be a breakthrough for both London and Middlesex Community Housing – in particular the possibility of earning income – and for its tenants, officials and lawyers say.

LMCH, which manages more than 3,200 rental-oriented units in the region, plans to transform two of its “family” properties, townhouses, into apartment buildings.

“There is a lot of unused land and space that we can use to increase density, but also to redefine public housing,” said Josh Browne, LMCH director.

“There is a social necessity. There is also the economic (advantage) of this.”

By combining rental-related income units – which are often the only affordable option for people with social assistance – with other types of housing, including some at average market rent, the home provider would have the opportunity to make money and invest it in repairs and other needs.

That is a major problem for an organization that is lagging $ 230 million in solutions for its units. LMCH came under fire last year because of the slow reversal of vacant units, many of which have fallen into disrepair.

Making better use of large objects by building larger is also an idea in lock step with the inward and upward-looking style of growth that the London Plan stands for.

“We could double the number of units without re-use. There is a significant amount of land that is not currently being used, “Browne said.

The goal is to build more units, but in a more financially sustainable way.

“We don’t want to (continue to) go back to the shareholder, to the taxpayer and ask for more, more, more,” Browne said.

The project would create more places to live on land already owned by the organization – as many as 50 new units by the end of this multi-year budget, according to the business case – if the council loses the money to start designing and to build .

We have seven and eight people who live in two-bedroom units. That’s the rent, that’s what they can afford, and that’s what they get. An entire family in a small unit

Jacquie Thompson

The proposal – one of the 25 new municipal investments that will be considered through the 2020-2023 budget – comes with a $ 5.25 million tab. But almost three times that price tag would be needed in the following years, $ 15 million between 2024 and 2029.

There are more than 5,300 households on the waiting list for rent-related units and other forms of social housing. More than 1,000 have priority because they are homeless or run the risk of becoming homeless.

A housing proponent described the potential for towers on existing family homes as a “very logical solution” for the aging housing market in London.

“These are the existing solutions for homelessness,” said Abe Oudshoorn, president of the London Homeless Coalition.

“Now we just have to put it to work. It is something we have been talking about for several years, something that other communities are far ahead of us. Social housing is actually a great value in terms of assets. Sitting on hundreds of millions of assets in land, in buildings, but that has more or less deteriorated. “

It is still at an early stage, and Browne stressed that the public housing provider will not continue to build low, mid or high-rise buildings until there is a plan for the families currently living in the mansions.

The two sites being viewed have not been made public. There are seven family houses with mansions under LMCH control.

But Jacquie Thompson, the head of the LifeSpin poverty alleviation agency, warned against destroying mansions suitable for families.

“London has a very high rate of child poverty and we have many families on the housing waiting list,” she said.

“We have seven and eight people who live in two-bedroom units. That’s the rent, that’s what they can afford, and that’s what they get. A whole family in a small unit, “Thompson added.

And she expressed her concern about what has become a dominant issue in the housing crisis in London: getting the right social support before someone who is homeless is rushed into a new home.

“They move to units, but they don’t know how to live independently. Without that, the units have to be regenerated again,” Thompson said.

Nevertheless, Browne emphasizes that there is more to be found than just financial value and an increase in density through developments that combine supportive housing with rental-oriented income and those with an average market rent.

“Talking about community integration – building healthy homes and a healthy community – there has been good research into how you do that, and to do it in a mixed community,” he said.

