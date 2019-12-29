Lloyd Pierce fried alum Trae Young after LSU burned Oklahoma

Loading...

Lloyd Pierce and Trae Young have a dynamic that is far more interesting than the Atlanta Hawks on the pitch. The head coach of the Hawks and the young guardian of the franchise have a healthy back and forth, which sometimes manifests for a few enjoyable moments out of the field, and on Saturday night we have another thanks to college football.

Young injured himself on Friday and did not play on Saturday when the Hawks traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Instead, he watched closely as his Oklahoma Sooners played in the College Football Playoff semi-final in Atlanta, where OU took over the top-ranked LSU.

Things weren't going well for the Sooners, as Joe Burrow destroyed Oklahoma's defense for seven temporary touchdowns, a high score, and a handful of CFP records. Young was understandably disappointed with the result, but that didn't stop his head coach from giving him the first opportunity he got. When asked about Young's health prior to the Hawks-Bulls game on Saturday, Pierce took his pictures of Oklahoma.

"I'm more worried about his Oklahoma Sooners," said Pierce when asked about Young. It's a burn that is hard to come back from, but it can also be seen as good news for Hawks fans who are concerned about the health of their outstanding second year. As far as Young is concerned, he has learned at least one lesson: It is no fun watching the LSU how she is using Shaq to put your team under pressure.

Please remind me that I will NEVER sit next to @SHAQ when OU is playing LSU again. can't stand it

– Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2019

Well. Maybe next year will be the year of the Big 12.

