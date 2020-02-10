Llew O’Brien Leaves National Party: Report

Nationals backbencher Llew O’Brien left the party after Barnaby Joyce rejected his leadership offer.

According to The Courier-Mail, O’Brien told Prime Minister Scott Morrison his decision to resign on Sunday evening.

The move is another success for the coalition after weeks of drama within the National Party, including Mr. Joyce’s attempted leadership challenge and Bridget McKenzie’s resignation amid the sports scandal.

Mr. O’Brien, an excellent policeman who became a member of Wide Bay in Queensland, was one of Mr. Joyce’s supporters who threatened to speak last week and block coalition legislation after the failed leadership offer.

He had raised his eyebrows last week after changing his Facebook profile photo to one of him and Senator McKenzie.

In response to the criticism, he wrote: “Bridget is a good person who did not register her interest in a sports shooting club when she should have been under the ministerial guidelines, and therefore resigned.”

“The only minister who climbs Mount Pomona with me,” wrote Mr. O’Brien. Photo: Facebook

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried last week to calm tensions between voters among the Nationals that would not affect government unity.

“The coalition consists of liberals and nationals. And this coalition has always provided this country with a very stable and very good government, ”said Morrison in Canberra.

“The coalition will always be strong. And the leaders of the parties have always worked closely together for the good of the country. “

It is believed that Mr. O’Brien has been given the right to remain in the LNP, but is unable to sit in the party rooms, the newspaper said.

He will still give the state supply.

Mr. O’Brien was dissatisfied with a number of issues, including the use of claims in the National Party.

-with AAP