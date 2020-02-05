LL Boon to lay off 200 employees

One of the most popular companies in Maine is planning to fire around 200 of its employees and close a call center in Lewiston. In a statement, LL Bean says it is in the process of reorganizing and eliminating 200 jobs at all levels of the outdoor retail business. LL Bean has 3,500 employees in Maine all year round, including 2,0o0 in Freeport and 5,200 company-wide. Those employees remain on the payroll until the end of February and receive a dismissal package and outplacement services according to Amanda Hannah, a spokesperson for LL Bean. The company will also close its call center in the Peck building in Lewiston in 2021. LL Bean purchased the former department store building 33 years ago with great praise. The building was sold in 2019 to businessman and Auburn mayor Jason Levesque. LL Bean says the 130 people who work in the call center have been offered similar jobs in the Portland call center or have been allowed to work at home.

