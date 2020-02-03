Lizzo’s biggest fan is … Jeff Bezos?

On Super Bowl Sunday you expect a few things: football, the rest exhibition, the commercials, eating so many game-day snacks that you end up in a food coma … you know, the usual.

What you might not expect is a tweet from the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, during the game night. It would be oddly enough for him to faithfully announce a team, but instead he made an even stranger step: telling the world that he loves Lizzo.

Between adding literal billions to his fortune in the last week and being sued by his girlfriend’s brother, Bezos is a busy man. However, he still made time to not only attend the Super Bowl in Miami, but also to take a picture with the famous singer. Like many of us, he apparently cares more about the entertainment side of the big game than about the sport.

“I just did a DNA test, it turns out that I’m 100% the biggest fan of Lizzo,” Bezos wrote a picture of him and the singer – with a sentence that the rest of the world had left at the end of 2019.

Well, Bezos used an old meme, that’s the person in him. Bling bling … you know the rest.

