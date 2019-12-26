Lizzo says it's only popular because of the & # 39; obesity epidemic & # 39;

Loading...

Days after making her "Saturday Night Live" debut, Lizzo turned to Twitter to respond to a claim by author Dr. Boyce Watkins that she is only a superstar due to "an obesity epidemic in the United States."

"Instead of encouraging people to improve, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are fine as they are," the writer wrote this week. "Unfortunately, many of these people are dying of diabetes and heart disease."

The 31-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer soon responded to the controversial speaker, writing: "I am popular because I write good songs and have talent and perform shows of an hour and a half full of love. The only person who needs improvement is you ".

She continued: “Keep my name in your mouth and look in the mirror before you come for me. Here is the attention he ordered. "

While his initial tweet only criticized its size, even coming to refer to it as "Tiffany Fattish," Watkins then backed away, saying that the singer's behavior is really the problem. The singer has not yet responded to follow-up tweets.

