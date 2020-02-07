Lizzo rocks small red beachside bikini during Brazilian vacation

Lizzo escapes the winter cold with a trip to Rio de Janeiro, where he hits a Brazilian beach in a little red bikini while hanging around with friends.

The 31-year-old singer enjoys the sunshine with her gall friends on photos taken from the song stress ‘Truth Hurts’. Reportedly, the star sipped the characteristic cocktail of Brazil, the caipirinha, while lying on the beach. She also shared two of her own photos on Instagram Friday morning, with the title of the bathing suit shot, “Roll model.”

The “Juice” artist also posted photos from Wednesday in Brazil, showing her curves up close while lounging in a swimming pool.

Lizzo has long been an advocate of body positivity and acceptance, but is still confronted with her considerable share of body shaming. At one point, she even stopped social media because of trolling and constant negativity. Yet the songwriter has been adamant in wearing what makes her happy, regardless of those who reject it.

“It’s their opinion, so it’s not up to me to really take it,” she said on “CBS This Morning” in December. “It is up to them to express, and it is up to me to choose to listen to or not.”

