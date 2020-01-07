Lizzo leaves Twitter for internet trolls and negativity

Loading...

Lizzo takes a break from Twitter after being attacked by internet trolls.

“Yes, I can’t do this Twitter – no more … too many trolls …”, she tweeted on Sunday.

Hours later, her account tweeted the Bonnaroo lineup, but found that it was her management team that sent the tweet.

The 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer reported on her decision to take a break from the social medium on an Instagram live on Monday evening before her benefit concert at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

“I just want to say that, you know, I just did a DNA test and it turns out I left Twitter. I have left Twitter. I’m gone. Not all social media are the same, ”she said.

“I would like to be on Twitter because I could get in touch with people who support me positively, not to mention spreading my own positive messages,” she continued. “But now I have reached a point where it is no longer just about internet bullies, but a lot of negativity on the internet when it comes to everyone.”

The flautist said she had no problem dealing with “internet tyrants,” but she couldn’t accept that Twitter users were angry with each other.

“… When I see how we are not only insensitive, but also hateful and hurtful towards each other – when I log in every day and see something devastating and tragic every day. Even if I’m positive, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good, ”she said.

Lizzo, who has appeared across Australia to raise money to fight bushfires, urged people to attend her show at the Opera House to donate more money to the cause, which since her ignition in September at least 11 million acres has burned and captured the lives of over two dozen people and almost half a billion animals.