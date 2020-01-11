Lizzo concert performance in Sydney, Australia Pictures

When Lizzo performs, you can expect a beautiful, energetic show. And that is exactly what she delivered during her concert in Sydney, Australia, on January 10. The 31-year-old singer got out in a body with color block to crochet some of her best hits, including the soulful ballad “Jerome” from her LP for 2019 Because I love you.

But one of the striking moments was perhaps her dance vacation to the popular Baltimore club music-inspired track “Watch Out For The Big Girl”. Lizzo ordered the stage with fierce hair movements, smooth movements and sexy sways without missing a single beat. “I DO THIS EVERY NIGHT,” she wrote an excerpt from the routine. The star shared even more photos of her lively event, including a video from the audience that sang “Be that b * tch”.

Lizzo’s memorable production came shortly thereafter The biggest loser alum and personal trainer Jillian Michaels withdrew due to comments on the weight of the singer. Although Lizzo does not yet have to respond to Jillian right away, the “Truth Hurts” song stress has written a few messages on Instagram which, according to some, are subtle comebacks. In a recent article, she wrote: “I have done nothing wrong … I deserve to be happy.” And her most recent part – with the title: “Fat and delicious! God as my witness!” – certainly suggests that she is not bothered. Look ahead and see more photos and videos from her powerful concert in Australia!